EUR/USD still capped by 1.1880 – Commerzbank

EUR/USD still capped by 1.1880 – CommerzbankBy Pablo Piovano
Senior Analyst at Commerzbank Axel Rudolph noted the pair is expected to keep the trade below the 1.1880 area for the time being.
Key Quotes
“EUR/USD’s rebound from the 1.1669/62 August and current October lows is taking a breather below last week’s high at 1.1880. While we would allow for an extension to the August 2 high at 1.1910 to be seen, we believe that it would struggle there. This level guards the 1.2092 September high”.
“We would treat a break below the 1.1662 August low as the completion of a top formation. Such a move would trigger a sell-off to the mid-June high at 1.1296 and the more important 1.1110 end of May low”.
“Above 1.2092 would target the 50% retracement from the move down from the 2014 high at 1.2168 and the 1.2383 200 month ma, but if seen, that is expected to hold”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.