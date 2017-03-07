EUR/USD sticks to the neutral outlook – UOB

EUR/USD is expected to remain neutral in the next 1-3 weeks, according to FX Strategists at UOB Group.

Key Quotes

“While we still hold the view that the strong rebound from last Friday 1.0499 low has room to extend higher towards 1.0680, the muted trading over the last couple of days has dented the immediate upward pressure”.

“Unless EUR can move and stay above 1.0610 by end of today, it is more likely that this pair has moved into a consolidation phase. Key support is still at 1.0520”.