EUR/USD sticks to the consolidative range – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, EUR/USD is still expected to navigate within the 1.1740-1.1930 range for the time being.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We expected EUR to ‘grind higher towards 1.1865’ yesterday but were of the view that ‘1.1895 is unlikely to come into the picture’. However, EUR popped to a high of 1.1900, dropped to 1.1761 before snapping back up to end the day little changed at 1.1821 (-0.07%). The rapid but short-lived swings have resulted in a mixed outlook. For today, EUR could continue to trade in a choppy manner but is likely to stay within yesterday’s broad range of 1.1761/1.1900.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “There is no much to add to our update from yesterday (27 Aug, spot at 1.1835). As highlighted, EUR is still likely in a consolidation phase and ‘only a daily closing out of the 1.1740/1.1930 range would indicate that EUR is ready for a sustained directional move’. EUR rose to a high of 1.1900 during NY sessions but the advance was short-lived as it dropped back sharply to 1.1761 before rebounding to end the day largely unchanged (1.1821, -0.07%). The price actions suggest that EUR is not ready to move out of its consolidation phase just yet. In other words, there is no change in our view and we continue to expect EUR to trade between 1.1740 and 1.1930 (until there is a daily closing out of this range).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.1850 on cross-driven strength
EUR/USD rises above 1.1850, tracking bigger gains in EUR/JPY. The anti-risk yen is being offered alongside gains in US yields. The focus will be on the US core PCE data, due at 12:30 GMT.
GBP/USD bulls await Bailey's turn at Jackson Hole above 1.3200
GBP/USD defies the previous day’s pullback from yearly high of 1.3284, stays bid near intraday top. Brexit woes, surge in virus cases at home mostly ignored as US dollar trims Thursday’s gains. BOE Governor Bailey’s speech in focus.
USD/JPY tumbles towards 106.00 as PM Abe plans to resign
USD/JPY extends its U-turn from near 107.00, now looking to test 106.00 after the risk-off mood seeped back on reports that Japanese PM Abe is planning to resign due to health issues. The Niikei 225 index slumped 2.5%.
Gold forming a bear flag on 15-minutes chart
Gold's 15-minute chart shows a bear flag pattern. The yellow metal’s recovery from the overnight low of $1,910 has taken the shape of an inverted or bearish flag pattern on the 15-min chart. Flags usually accelerate preceding trends.
Personal Income, Spending and Prices July Preview: The second opinion concurs
Consumption expenditures and personal income figures for July are expected to reinforce the economic recovery picture already presented in the retail sales and wage data released earlier in August. Core PCE prices annual rate headed to two-thirds of that in the first quarter.