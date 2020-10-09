EUR/USD sticks to the consolidation theme – UOB

EUR/USD is still seen within the 1.1680-1.1820 range in the next weeks, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group.
24-hour view: “Our expectation for EUR to edge higher within a 1.1730/1.1800 range did not materialize as it traded in a quiet manner between 1.1730 and 1.1781 before closing largely unchanged at 1.1758 (-0.02%). Momentum indicators are mostly ‘neutral’ and EUR could continue to consolidate for now, expected to be within a 1.1735/1.1795 range.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “EUR traded in a quiet manner for the past couple of days and there is not much to add to our update from Wednesday (07 Oct, spot at 1.1735). As highlighted, EUR is in a consolidation phase and is likely to trade between 1.1640 and 1.1820. In view of the decrease in volatility, a 1.1680/1.1820 range could be enough to contain the price action in EUR, at least for a couple more days. Looking forward, EUR has to close below 1.1680 or above 1.1820 before a more sustained movement can be expected.”
EUR/USD tops 1.18 amid hopes for US fiscal stimulus
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.18 as the White House opened the door to fresh negotiations with Democrats on a large fiscal stimulus package. Rising eurozone COVID-19 cases are weighing on the common currency.
GBP/USD advances toward 1
GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, buoyed by optimism for a fiscal deal in the US. Brexit negotiations have yet to yield a breakthrough and UK GDP missed estimates with 2.1% in August.
Canada: Unemployment Rate declines to 9% in September vs. 9.7% expected
Net Change in Employment in Canada rose by 378,000 in September, compared to analysts' estimate of 156,600, and brought the Unemployment Rate down from 10.2% in August to 9% in September.
WTI slumps below $40.50 as Norway oil strike reportedly ends
After closing the first four days of the week in the positive territory and reaching its highest level in more than a month at $41.44, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) turned south on Friday.