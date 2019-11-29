EUR/USD sticks to the bearish view – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group still see EUR/USD grinding lower to the 1.0965 level in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Expectation for EUR to “dip below 1.0990” did not materialize as it traded quietly between 1.0996 and 1.1018. The price action is viewed as on-going consolidation phase. In other words, EUR is likely to continue to trade sideways, expected to be between 1.0995/1.1025”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “There is not much to add to the update from Tuesday (26 Nov, spot at 1.1015) as EUR dipped to 1.1090 yesterday (27 Nov) before recovering slightly. The price action is in line with our view that EUR is ‘expected to trade with a downward bias towards 1.0965’. As highlighted, the month-to-date low at 1.10987 is expected to provide decent support. Downward momentum has improved modestly and 1.0965 could come into the picture within the next few days. On the upside, a breach of 1.1055 (‘strong resistance’ level previously at 1.1065) would indicate the current downward pressure has eased”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Black Friday Discounts 2019!
Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.
EUR/USD holds onto 1.10 ahead of euro-zone inflation, other figures
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, in familiar ranges. Euro-zone inflation figures and German employment data are eyed as Americans return from the Thanksgiving holidays.
GBP/USD battles 1.29 as Johnson skips debate, favorable polls
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, off the highs reached after YouGov's MRP poll showed a landslide Tory victory. PM Johnson skipped a climate debate and was heavily criticized.
USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range around mid-109.00s
USD/JPY extended its consolidative price action for the second straight session on Friday. US-China trade uncertainty seemed to underpin the JPY’s safe-haven status and cap gains.
OPEC, OPEC and more OPEC will be what oil markets will be all about next week
Markets are looking ahead to a crucial meeting of the OPEC+ alliance to determine as to whether the price of oil can continue in its northerly trajectory depending gon the outcome of the gathering.