EUR/USD sticks to the bearish outlook near term – Scotiabank

By Pablo Piovano

Chief FX Strategist at Scotiabank Shaun Osborne remains bearish on the pair, adding that occasional up ticks should be seen as selling opportunities.

Key Quotes

EURUSD retains a technically negative undertone after the rejection/failure in the low 1.06 area earlier in the week”.

“Spot is, however, still generating some support around 1.0520/25, yesterday’s low and short-term retracement support and the late Feb low at 1.0494 stands just below”.

“We look for a deeper drop in spot towards the mid 1.04 area (at least) term but feel the EUR may struggle to extend significantly in the short run”.

“Additional losses and a low close on the week should, however, set the seal on a broader slide in the coming weeks. We continue to view minor EUR gains as a selling opportunity. Expect firm resistance on gains to 1.0550/70”.

 

    1. R3 1.0581
    2. R2 1.0575
    3. R1 1.0564
  2. PP 1.0558
    1. S1 1.0546
    2. S2 1.0540
    3. S3 1.0528

 