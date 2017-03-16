EUR/USD sticks to the 1.0730 area post-US data

EUR/USD keeps the 1.0730 area on Thursday following the release of US results, a tad lower than overnight tops near 1.0750.

EUR/USD ignored US data

The pair stayed apathetic after today’s mixed results from the US calendar. In fact, Initial Claims and Building Permits have come in below consensus at 241K and 1.241 million, respectively.

On the bright side, Housing Starts rose by nearly 1.29 million during February while the more relevant Philly Fed Manufacturing Index surpassed estimates at 32.8, albeit it dropped from January’s 43.3.

Spot is alternating gains with losses so far today, navigating between 1.0700 and 1.0740 following yesterday’s FOMC meeting.

EUR/USD levels to watch

At the moment the pair is losing 0.04% at 1.0728 and a breach of 1.0652 (100-day sma) would target 1.0629 (55-day sma) en route to 1.0599 (20-day sma). On the other hand, the next resistance lines up at 1.0746 (high Mar.16) followed by 1.0829 (2017 high Feb.2) and finally 1.0873 (high Dec.8 2016).