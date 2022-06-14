- EUR/USD staged a goodish bounce from near a one-month low touched earlier this Tuesday.
- The risk-on impulse, retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and extended support.
- Aggressive Fed rate hike bets should act as a tailwind for the USD and cap gains for the pair.
The EUR/USD pair showed some resilience below the 1.0400 mark and staged a goodish bounce from a near one-month low touched earlier this Tuesday. The pair built on its steady intraday ascent through the early European session and climbed to a fresh daily peak, around mid-1.0400s in the last hour.
A turnaround in the global risk sentiment - as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets - held back traders from placing fresh bullish bets around the safe-haven US dollar. Apart from this, retreating US Treasury bond yields undermined the greenback, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that assisted the EUR/USD pair to attract some buying.
Spot prices, for now, have snapped a three-day losing streak, though any further upside seems elusive. Market participants seem convinced that the Fed would tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace to combat soaring inflation, which rose to over a four-decade high in May. This should act as a tailwind for the US bond yields and the USD, which should cap the EUR/USD pair.
This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the recent slide from the post-ECB swing high, around the 1.0775 region, has run its course. Traders now look forward to the release of the German ZEW Economic Sentiment for some impetus ahead of the US Producer Price Index (PPI), due later during the early North American session.
The focus, however, will remain glued to the outcome of a two-day FOMC policy meeting, scheduled to be announced on Wednesday. The markets have been pricing in the possibility of at least one jumbo hike by the September meeting. Hence, a 75 bps rise would send shockwaves across asset classes, which should lift the USD and exert downward pressure on the EUR/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.044
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|1.0409
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0651
|Daily SMA50
|1.0668
|Daily SMA100
|1.0917
|Daily SMA200
|1.1196
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.052
|Previous Daily Low
|1.04
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0774
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0506
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0787
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.035
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0446
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0474
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0366
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0323
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0246
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0486
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0563
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0606
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD slips below 1.2200 on mixed UK jobs data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, paring back gains following unimpressive UK employment data. The ILO Unemployment Rate unexpectedly rose to 3.8% in April. The US dollar bulls take a breather amid a relatively better market mood.
EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.0450 as USD retreats
EUR/USD is bouncing back towards 1.0450 amid a minor US dollar pullback. The Fed is now expected to deliver a 75 bps rate hike to fix the inflation mess. The improving market tone underpins the EUR's renewed upside. US PPI, ECB's Schnabel awaited.
Gold Price jostles with previous support around $1,830 as yields retreat ahead of Fed
Gold Price (XAUUSD) fades the corrective pullback from a one-month low, retreating around $1,825 ahead of Tuesday’s European session, as market sentiment dwindles before the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).
Can this recovery rally signal trigger 15% bounce for Shiba Inu price?
Shiba Inu price has been stuck producing lower lows since October 28, 2021. The market conditions worsened as the LUNA-UST peg fell apart in May 2022 and the most recent crash was caused by a string of events.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!