- EUR/USD regains some positive traction on Friday amid a modest USD weakness.
- The ECB’s hawkish outlook acts as a tailwind for the Euro and remains supportive.
- A combination of factors should limit the USD losses and cap the upside for the pair.
The EUR/USD pair attracts some dip-buying on Friday and reverses a part of the overnight retracement slide from its highest level since June 9. The pair sticks to its modest intraday gains through the first half of the European session and is currently trading around mid-1.0600s.
The European Central Bank struck a hawkish tone on Thursday and indicated that it will need to raise borrowing costs significantly further to tame inflation. This, in turn, continues to act as a tailwind for the shared currency. Apart from this, the emergence of fresh US Dollar selling is seen lending some support to the EUR/USD pair.
On the economic data front, the flash version of the Eurozone PMIs showed a slight improvement in the private-sector business activity during December. The gauge, however, remains in contraction territory, which, along with looming recession risks, might hold back bulls from placing fresh bets around the Euro and cap the EUR/USD pair.
The USD downtick, meanwhile, is likely to remain limited amid a hawkish assessment of the FOMC decision on Wednesday, signalling that it will continue to raise rates to crush inflation. Furthermore, the prevalent risk-off mood should help revive demand for the safe-haven greenback and contribute to keeping a lid on the EUR/USD pair.
Even from a technical perspective, repeated failures to find acceptance above the 1.0700 mark could be seen as the first sign of bullish exhaustion. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for an extension of the EUR/USD pair's well-established uptrend witnessed over the past month or so.
Traders now look to the release of the flash US PMI prints for the current month, due later during the early North American session. This, along with the broader risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the EUR/USD pair. Nevertheless, spot prices remain on track to register the highest weekly close since May.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0656
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|1.0625
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0462
|Daily SMA50
|1.0159
|Daily SMA100
|1.0082
|Daily SMA200
|1.0346
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0736
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0592
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0595
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0443
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0497
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.973
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0647
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0681
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0566
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0507
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0422
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.071
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0795
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0854
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
