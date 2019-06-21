EUR/USD sticks to modest gains near 1.1300 mark, lacks follow-through

- Mostly better-than-expected Euro-zone PMI prints lend some support to the Euro.
- Dovish ECB expectations/a modest USD rebound seemed to cap any further gains.
The EUR/USD pair held on to its mildly positive tone near weekly tops, albeit seemed struggling to extend the momentum further beyond the 1.1300 handle.
After the previous session's late pullback, the pair regained some positive traction for the third consecutive session on Friday and climbed to the top end of its weekly trading range in the wake of better-than-expected Euro-zone PMI prints.
The uptick, however, lacked any strong bullish conviction and remained capped near the 1.1315 immediate resistance amid expectations that the ECB is looking to the possibility of lower interest rate or restart the QE program.
Investors now seemed to have digested the latest dovish shift by the Fed and a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields pushed the US Dollar a little higher, which further collaborated towards keeping a lid on any subsequent up-move.
Even from a technical perspective, the pair remains well below a six-month-old descending trend-channel barrier and hence, it would be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move.
Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket - featuring the release of flash manufacturing PMI and existing home sales data, might produce some short-term trading opportunities on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1304
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.1295
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1233
|Daily SMA50
|1.1217
|Daily SMA100
|1.1263
|Daily SMA200
|1.1353
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1318
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1226
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1344
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1202
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1107
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1283
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1261
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1241
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1187
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1148
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1334
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1373
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1427
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.1300 after upbeat euro-zone PMIs
EUR/USD has been rising and tops 1.1300 after both French and German purchasing managers' indices have come out above expectations. Intensifying US-Iranian tensions are eyed as well.
GBP/USD battles 1.2700 as Johnson's probable ascent is analyzed
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700 after both the Fed and the BOE left rates unchanged and took dovish stances. Boris Johnson won the first stage of the Conservative Contest and faces Jeremy Hunt in the second stage. Johnson has sent mixed messages.
USD/JPY: correcting oversold conditions, still at risk of falling
Japan's Nikkei Manufacturing PMI fell to 49.5 in June. USD/JPY at risk of extending its decline to fresh yearly lows.
Gold fades a bullish spike to multi-year tops, drifts into negative territory
Gold faded the Asian session bullish spike to multi-year tops and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1385 region in the last hour.
Euro-zone PMIs preview: Three reasons to expect an upside surprise and a boost for EUR/USD
Pessimism may have reached its limits – or already fully priced into the euro. Markit's preliminary purchasing managers' indices for June will shed some light on the current state of currency bloc's economies and also provide insights into future growth.