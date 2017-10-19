EUR/USD sticks to gains above 1.1800, despite Catalan headlines

EUR/USD sticks to gains above 1.1800, despite Catalan headlinesBy Dhwani Mehta
The EUR/USD pair caught a fresh bid-wave and jumped to fresh daily tops of 1.1822, after the Calatan leader Puigdemont’s comments, only to fade the renewed uptick last minutes in a bid to retest 1.1800 levels.
EUR/USD still above 5-DMA at 1.1796
The spot is seen consolidating the renewed upside, although manages to hold the 1.18 handle, as markets assess the implications of Catalonia’s President Puigdemont’s independence declaration for Spain and EU as a whole. Markets are now speculating that Spain PM Rajoy may call cabinet meeting on Saturday, to discuss the triggering of the Article 155 of the Constitution, which could keep a check on further gains.
However, the downside remains limited amid fresh broad based USD selling, as the European traders react to the lack lustre US data released a day before. Meanwhile, negative sentiment on the European equities amid disappointing earnings, also offers some support to the funding currency Euro.
Later today, the pair will get influenced by the sentiment around the European markets and Catalan political updates, as traders gear up for the US jobless claims and Philly Fed manufacturing index data.
EUR/USD Technical View
According to Jim Langlands at FX Charts: “The dailies are now pretty flat so some caution is warranted on the downside and the 4 hour charts do point a little higher but as long as we stay under 1.1880 I am happy to be short, with the need to keep a tight SL in place above 1.1900. The H/S objective is at around 1.1250.”
|
4 Hour: Mildly Bullish – Prefer to sell rallies
|
Medium Term: Mildly Bearish
|
|
Resistance
|
Support
|
|
1.1879/82
|
12 Oct high/(50% of 1.2092/1.1669)/Descending trend resistance
|
1.1750
|
Minor
|
1.1874/70
|
14 Oct high/Neckline resistance
|
1.1729
|
Session low
|
1.1840
|
Minor
|
1.1720
|
(76.4% of 1.1668/1.1880)
|
1.1819
|
16 Oct high
|
1.1700
|
Minor
|
1.1805
|
Session high
|
1.1661
|
17 Aug low
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.