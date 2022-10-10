- EUR/USD rests on 12-day-old horizontal support after four-day downtrend.
- Uncertainty over Germany’s support joint EU debt to battle energy crisis favored sellers at the latest.
- Fears of recession intensify amid escalating Russian shelling in Ukraine, hawkish Fedspeak and downbeat EU data.
- Return of full markets and comments from Fed/ECB policymakers will be crucial to determine the downside move.
EUR/USD bears take a breather around 0.9700 as a short-term horizontal support tests further downside after a four-day south-run to early Tuesday in Asia. Even so, the risk-aversion wave and fears that the recession is imminent for the old continent, not to forget the hawkish Fedspeak, keep the major currency pair sellers hopeful.
Recently, Germany’s rejection of the previous market chatters that Berlin backs the European Union (EU) joint debt issuance to battle the energy crisis, favored by Bloomberg, seemed to have flared the risk-off mood and weighed on the EUR/USD prices. However, the absence of major data/events and mixed comments from the Fed policymakers appeared testing the bears of late.
That said, “US can lower inflation relatively quickly without recession or large increase in unemployment,” said Chicago Fed President Charles Evans on Monday. The policymaker also added that the Fed needs to "carefully and judiciously" navigate to a "reasonably restrictive" policy rate. It should be noted that Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard made the case for cautious rate hikes for the future, per the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).
On the contrary, “The European Central Bank (ECB) will have to take significant interest step again in October,” policymaker Klaas Knot said on Monday, adding that it's “too early to say how big step needs to be.” Further, European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Mario Centeno said, “Normalization of monetary policy is absolutely necessary and desired”.
Elsewhere, the Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence index deteriorated to -38.3 in October from -31.8 in September vs. -34.7 expected. The index fell to its lowest level since March 2020 while signaling a deep recession.
Other than the uncertainty over the debt issuance and central bankers’ comments, not to forget the downbeat data, hawkish Fed bets and Friday’s strong US jobs report also drowned the EUR/USD prices of late. On the same line could be the recently escalating Russian shelling on Kyiv. However, holidays in the US, Japan and Canada might have challenged the sellers.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) rose to the one-week high during the four-day uptrend amid the risk-aversion wave.
Moving on, a slew of ECB and the Fed policymakers are up for speaking and hence may entertain the EUR/USD pair traders during the full markets. Even so, the odds favoring the bearish moves are high.
Technical analysis
With the oversold RSI challenging the EUR/USD bears, the quote struggles between a two-week-old horizontal support area and a weekly resistance line, respectively near 0.9680-70 and 0.9750 in that order.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9702
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0043
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.44%
|Today daily open
|0.9745
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9861
|Daily SMA50
|0.9996
|Daily SMA100
|1.0211
|Daily SMA200
|1.0618
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9817
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9726
|Previous Weekly High
|1
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9726
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0198
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9536
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9761
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9782
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9708
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9672
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9617
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9799
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9854
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.989
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battles with 0.6300 amid risk aversion Premium
The Australian dollar reached fresh 2-year lows against the greenback of 0.6274 as fears dominated financial markets at the beginning of the week. Poor Australian data piles up pressure on the Aussie.
EUR/USD loses ground for a fourth consecutive day Premium
After a relatively busy Monday, the EUR/USD pair settled at around the 0.9700 level. Fundamental headlines kept striking the shared currency as speculation mounted of another 75 bps rate hike in the US.
Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD free-fall aims to $1,600 Premium
Spot gold accelerated its decline on Monday and trades near a fresh one-week low of $1,665.62 a troy ounce. Risk aversion dominated financial markets at the beginning of the week as investors continued digesting an upbeat US employment report and the increasing risk of a global recession.
XRP Price Prediction: Lock in the gains now before it's too late
XRP price is retracing its steps after rising to $0.5477 over the weekend. Its peers, like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), showed strength early Monday but quickly resumed their dominant sluggish movements.
Earnings season and US CPI keep markets on edge
US stocks tanked at the end of last week, after the stronger than expected US NFP report for September reinforced the Federal Reserve’s hike-and-hold path for interest rates, which are pushing up recession risks for the US and the global economy. The Conference Board now predicts a 96% chance of a recession in the US within the next 12 months.