EUR/USD steadies around 1.1720 after bouncing up from 1.1600

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • The euro consolidates above 1.1700 after a volatile session.
  • Biden takes the lead in the vote count and boosts market sentiment.
  • The US dollar remains steady as hopes of a large fiscal stimulus vanish. 

The euro is consolidating around 1.1720 on the late US session after having bounced at 1.1600 lows on early trading on Thursday in a volatile market after the US closed the polls.

Euro set to a moderate daily advance

The common currency plunged about 160 pips on the early Asian trading when the first results of the US elections negated the blue landslide anticipated by the opinion polls and Trump claimed victory. The ensuing rush for safety, with the investors closing risky bet,s boosted the US dollar to one-month highs against a basket of currencies.

The greenback's rally lost steam during the early European session, with market volatility ebbing and equity indexes turning positive. The brighter market sentiment has buoyed the euro’s come back, pushing the pair back above 1.1700 to pst a tight daily appreciation.

News reporting that Biden takes the lead on key states like Wisconsin, Michigan and Nevada has been welcomed by the market, contributing to Wall Street’s strong rally. Dollar’s retreat, however, remains limited as the likelihood of a split Congress hinders Democrat’s plan to approve a large stimulus program.

Regarding the economic calendar, the market has largely ignored the US ADP employment report, which has shown a 365K increase on private payrolls in September, against the expectations of a 690K increment.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1726
Today Daily Change 0.0024
Today Daily Change % 0.21
Today daily open 1.1702
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1761
Daily SMA50 1.178
Daily SMA100 1.1662
Daily SMA200 1.1322
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.174
Previous Daily Low 1.1626
Previous Weekly High 1.1862
Previous Weekly Low 1.164
Previous Monthly High 1.1881
Previous Monthly Low 1.164
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1696
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1669
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1639
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1575
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1525
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1753
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1804
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1867

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

