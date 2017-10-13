EUR/USD stays wary on US data – Danske Bank

Senior Analyst at Danske Bank Mikael Milhoj gives his views on the upcoming US releases and the pair.

Key Quotes

“In terms of today’s data calendar, key focus will be on EUR/USD. In our view, we suspect that the cross’ sensitivity to US Core CPI is asymmetric in the sense that a high/consensus print would confirm current market pricing of a December hike, whereas a lower print could shed doubt into markets and send EUR/USD higher”.

“With our consensus call for CPI core, base case remains for only a modest drop in EUR/USD upon release”.