EUR/USD stays under pressure below 1.10 ahead of IFO

- EUR/USD remains cautious in sub-1.10 levels.
- German IFO next of relevance in the docket.
- US Consumer Confidence will be the salient event later.
The sentiment around the shared currency remains depressed on Tuesday, with EUR/USD navigating the 1.0990 region ahead of key releases in Euroland.
EUR/USD weaker post-PMIs, looks to data
The pair has accelerated the leg lower on Monday in response to awful preliminary prints from PMIs in core Euroland for the current month, showing that the economic outlook in the region keeps deteriorating.
Adding to the pair’s decline, advanced manufacturing data in the US economy surprised to the upside, lending extra oxygen to the buck.
European yields have also lost ground in response to the poor results from the euro docket, widening the spread differential vs. their US peers and thus adding to the correction lower. Later on Monday, President Draghi kept the dovish tone at his testimony before the European Parliament, reiterating that the economic growth momentum in the region has slowed markedly, surpassing the bank's projections.
Later in the docket, the German IFO will shed more light on how the morale fared during this month among businessmen in the first economy of the euro area. In addition, ECB’s VP L.De Guindos will also speak in Frankfurt. Across the pond, the Conference Board’s gauge of the US Consumer Confidence will be in centre stage seconded by the S&P/Case-Shiller Index.
What to look for around EUR
EUR is facing extra downside pressure at the beginning of the week and threatens to extend the move to 2019 lows in the 1.0920 region, as any recovery in the German economy appears to take longer than expected in light of the recent flash PMIs. The unremitting slowdown in the region justifies the looser for longer monetary conditions by the ECB and adds to the probability that the German economy could slip into technical recession in Q3. Adding to this gloomy scenario, potential US tariffs on imports of EU cars remain well on the table, while persistent uncertainty around Brexit adds to the downbeat outlook.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.03% at 1.0989 and a break below 1.0966 (low Sep.23) would target 1.0925 (2019 low Sep.3) en route to 1.0839 (monthly low May 11 2017). On the flip side, the initial hurdle emerges at 1.1029 (21-day SMA) followed by 1.1109 (monthly high Sep.13) and finally 1.1163 (high Aug.26).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.1000 ahead of German IFO
EUR/USD is looking south, having dived out of a bear flag on Monday. The flag breakdown has opened the doors to 1.0925. Key support could come into play if German IFO indices miss estimates, bolstering recession fears.
GBP/USD sidelined below 1.2450 ahead of UK Supreme Court ruling
GBP/USD trades modestly flat below 1.2450 amid Brexit pessimism The EU-UK leaders conveyed “no breakthrough” at UNGA. UK Supreme Court to decide whether the UK PM acted unlawfully on the Parliament suspension.
USD/JPY revisits daily highs on fresh trade optimism
Amid a fresh risk-on wave triggered by China's new tariff waiver on US' soybean imports, the USD/JPY pair quickly reversed a dip to 107.47 and jumped back to test the daily tops of 107.69. Focus on BOJ Governor Kuroda's speech.
Gold three-month risk reversals hit highest since 2009 on call demand
Three-month risk reversals on gold (XAU3MRR), a gauge of calls to put on the yellow metal, rose to the highest level since November 2009 on Monday, indicating the investors are adding bets to position for a further rise in the hard currency.
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Sentiment Preview: Facts on the ground
The Consumer Confidence Index is expected to slip to 133.5 in September from 135.1 in August. The Present Situation Index was 117.2 in August and 170.9 in July. The Expectations Index was 107.0 in August and 112.4 in July.