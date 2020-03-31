EUR/USD stays side-lined around 1.1020 ahead of data

- EUR/USD remains on the defensive above the 1.10 mark.
- The pair comes down after hitting 1.1150 on Monday.
- German labour market figures, EMU CPI coming up next.
The single currency extends the pessimism at the beginning of the week and forces EUR/USD to come under extra downside pressure following recent peaks in the mid-1.1100s.
EUR/USD weaker on USD-rebound, looks to data
EUR/USD is losing ground for the second session in a row on Tuesday, prolonging the downbeat mood seen at the beginning of the week and always against the backdrop of quite a moderate improvement surrounding the buck.
Indeed, month/quarter-end flows and some stress re-emerging around the dollar funding earlier in the Asian trading hours have been sustaining the recovery in the buck and pushed the DXY to fresh 2-day highs near 99.60, where it run out of steam.
In the data space, German Import Prices contracted 0.9% MoM during February and 2.0% over the last twelve months, all ahead of the release of the more relevant labour market report later in the session. In the broader euro zone, flash inflation figures for the month of March will also see the light later on Tuesday. Across the pond, the always-relevant Consumer Confidence tracked by the Conference Board is due seconded by the S&P/Case-Shiller index.
What to look for around EUR
The rally in EUR/USD appears to have met some interesting hurdle in the vicinity 1.1150 so far, sparking some corrective downside in consequence. In the meantime, dynamics around the greenback plus developments from the COVID-19 are expected to keep ruling the price action in the pair. On the macro view, recent better-than-forecasted PMIs in both Germany and the broader Euroland opened the door to some respite in the prevailing downtrend in fundamentals in the region, although the underlying stance still remains well on the negative side.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.25% at 1.1015 and faces the next support at 1.0983 (weekly low Mar.31) seconded by 1.0964 (38.2% Fibo retracement of the March drop) and finally 1.0814 (78.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally). On the flip side, a break above 1.1079 (200-day SMA) would target 1.1147 (weekly high Mar.27) en route to 1.1186 (61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.10 as coronavirus dominates markets
EUR/USD is on the back foot, edging toward 1.10 amid a mixed market mood on the last day of a volatile quarter. Eurozone inflation figures, US consumer confidence, and coronavirus headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD trades below 1.24 amid dollar strength, mixed figures
GBP/USD is trading below 1.24, as the dollar snaps back after falling in previous days. UK GDP was confirmed at 0% in Q4 2019 while the current account deficit is narrower than expected. Coronavirus statistics are awaited.
Forex Today: Dollar in demand as a turbulent quarter draws to an end, coronavirus, consumers eyed
The US dollar has been extending its gradual recovery, gaining ground against majors while stock futures are leaning lower after US indexes rallied on Monday. US coronavirus cases continue rising and have topped 160,000.
WTI: On the front foot after China PMI, eyes on API data
WTI extends its pullback moves from the 17-year low while trading near $21.00 ahead of the European session on Tuesday. China’s March month official PMIs accelerated the black gold’s recovery from the multi-year bottom whereas risk reset also offered additional help.
Gold: Range play continues, focus on Bollinger bands
Gold's sideways churn in the range of $1,630 to $1,610 continues for the third day. With the decline in the price volatility, the Bollinger bands have narrowed. The direction of the range breakout will likely set the tone for the next move in the yellow metal.