EUR/USD stays pressured near 1.0700 as Fed, ECB policymakers defend higher interest rates

- EUR/USD holds lower ground after reversing the corrective bounce before a few hours.
- Both Fed and ECB policymakers appear hawkish but the strong US data, yields help USD to pare previous losses.
- Markets remain dicey amid a lack of major data/events.
- German Inflation, EU economic forecasts and US Weekly Jobless Claims eyed.
EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.0710, following a reversal from 1.0760, as bears keep the reins for the fifth consecutive day during early Thursday. In doing so, the major currency pair justifies the hawkish comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers. It’s worth noting that the comparatively upbeat US data than Europe seems to defend the hawkish comments from the Fed and weigh on the EUR/USD price.
That said, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller teased a long fight with a 2.0% inflation target by citing expectations of tighter monetary policy for longer than expected. On the same line, Governor Lisa Cook said that the central bank remains focused on restoring price stability, as inflation is still running too high. She added that they would need a restrictive monetary policy for some time.
Furthermore, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said that the labor market is still very strong and noted that they have more work to do on rates, adding data will determine the path of rate hikes.
Elsewhere, ECB policymaker Klaas Knot said that headline inflation appears to have peaked but added that keeping the current pace of hikes into May could well be needed if underlying inflation does not materially abate.
While a slew of Fed and ECB policymakers spoke much about defending the restrictive monetary policy, Friday’s upbeat US jobs report and activity data contrast with the comparatively lighter EU statistics to justify the Fed’s hawkish stand, which in turn exerts downside pressure on the EUR/USD price.
Additionally, a rebound in the US 10-year Treasury bond yields, after a downbeat start to Wednesday, joins Wall Street’s negative closing to weigh on the EUR/USD prices.
Moving on, preliminary readings of Germany’s Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices for January will precede the quarterly prints of European Commission releases Economic Growth Forecasts to entertain EUR/USD traders.
Technical analysis
An 11-week-old ascending support line joins the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to highlight 1.0670-65 as the key level for the bear’s conviction.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0713
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11%
|Today daily open
|1.0725
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0841
|Daily SMA50
|1.0693
|Daily SMA100
|1.0335
|Daily SMA200
|1.0321
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0767
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0669
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1033
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0793
|Previous Monthly High
|1.093
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0483
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0706
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0729
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0674
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0623
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0577
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0771
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0818
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0869
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD declines towards 0.6900 as Fed policymakers sound hawkish on rate guidance
The AUD/USD pair has gauged an intermediate cushion around 0.6920 in the early Asian session. The Aussie asset is expected to continue the downside momentum as signs of a pullback are missing yet.
USD/JPY remains nearby the bottom of the range, around 131.30s
USD/JPY capped its losses at around the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on Wednesday and is testing the January 18 daily high of 131.57 as Thursday’s Asian session begins.
Gold bears are lurking near a 38.2% Fibonacci
Gold price closed with its third-straight gain on Wednesday despite a firmer US Dollar that was recovering in a phase of hawkish Federal Reserve sentiment following Friday's US Nonfarm Payrolls job report.
Court approves FTX debtors to subpoena company “insiders”; 3AC founder refuses to cooperate
FTX and Three Arrows Capital are two of the major contributors to the crypto market's collapse seen last year. Despite the harm they caused, the former leaders of these organizations remain a challenge to the court system.
Did Powell know the wild nonfarm number ahead of the release?
The institutional factor in FX, in most cases the central bank, is front and center today. The key question for Fed chief Powell went unanswered – did Powell know the wild nonfarm number ahead of the release and if he had known it, would it have changed the Fed’s decision two days earlier?