EUR/USD stays neutral below 1.0840 – UOB

EUR/USD stays neutral below 1.0840 – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
In view of FX Strategists at UOB Group, the pair’s outlook remains on the neutral side while below 1.0840.
Key Quotes
“EUR hit a high of 1.0828 yesterday but eased off quickly”.
“As highlighted in recent updates, despite the generally positive undertone, EUR has to close above 1.0840 to indicate the start of a bullish phase”.
“This scenario is not ruled out just yet but the prospect for such a move has dimmed considerably”.
“On the downside, a clear break below 1.0730 would indicate that the positive undertone has eased and this pair is then likely to trade sideways within a broad range”.
|TREND INDEX
|OB/OS INDEX
|VOLATILY INDEX
|15M
|Strongly Bearish
|Oversold
|High
|1H
|Strongly Bearish
|Oversold
|Low
|4H
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Low
|1D
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Low
|1W
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Shrinking