EUR/USD stays negative with the virus situation worsening – OCBC

Eurozone coronavirus cases are on the rise, prompting additional restrictions across the old continent while US fiscal stimulus talks are going nowhere fast. The EUR/USD pair reflects these developments as seems to have mark a top at 1.1830. Terence Wu, FX Strategists at OCBC Bank, sees the world’s most popular currency pair heading towards 1.17.
Key quotes
“Market participants, especially the equity guys, may finally price out the odds of US fiscal stimulus in the coming weeks. This should put a pause on any risk-on bias as the market runs out of positives for now. Moreover, the virus situation in Europe continues to worsen. Do not rule out a more defensive tilt as we approach the US elections, providing some support for the USD.”
“A near-term top may have been seen at around 1.1830, as the focus in Europe shifted to the containment of the second-wave virus spread.”
“Expect the EUR/USD pair to be implicitly heavy for now, with risk-reward likely tilted in favour of 1.1700.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
