EUR/USD stays indecisive above 1.1300 as risk-on battles Christmas Eve

- EUR/USD pares intraday losses during a sluggish Asian session.
- Firmer US data propelled yields but concerns over Omicron, stimulus keep buyers hopeful.
- Off in multiple bourses can restrict intraday moves, beware of spikes during thin volumes.
EUR/USD picks up bids to consolidate intraday losses around 1.1330, down 0.05% during early Friday.
The major currency pair snapped three-day advances the previous day but closed with minor losses. That said, the quote remains sluggish as mixed concerns over the key risk catalysts join the Christmas Eve-linked market inaction.
Among the key positives are the global studies showing the fewer odds of hospitalization due to the South African covid variant, dubbed as Omicron. The US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of Merck's Covid-19 pill, a day after approving Pfizer’s pill to battle the Omicron, also favor the risk-on mood and the EUR/USD buyers. Earlier in the week, US Military also conveyed news of developing a single cure for covid and all variants.
Alternatively, the French cancellation of orders for Merck’s pill, citing notably lesser effect than promoted, joins a steady rise in Omicron cases to challenge the market optimism and EUR/USD prices. Further, the US data that underpinned the US Treasury yields to refresh monthly high near 1.50% also weigh on the pair as the last comment from a Fed policymaker, namely Christopher Waller, were hawkish and signaled rate hikes in early 2022.
That said, upticks in the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, namely the Core PCE Price Index, not to forget Durable Goods Orders and Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, favored the bond bears of late.
Elsewhere, indecision over US President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better (BBB) plan and China’s dislike for the American passage of a bill that highlights Uyghur minority issues, as well as rising covid cases in Europe and resulted activity restrictions, also challenge the risk-on mood and test the EUR/USD buyers.
As most American and European markets will remain closed on Friday, due to Christmas Holiday, thin market liquidity and a light calendar should play their role to restrict immediate EUR/USD moves.
Technical analysis
200-EMA on four-hour chart joins resistance line of a monthly symmetrical triangle to restrict short-term EUR/USD upside around 1.1350. However, the 100-EMA level of 1.1300 is likely to challenge the immediate downside, if not then a subsequent fall towards 1.1270 becomes imminent.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.133
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.1334
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.13
|Daily SMA50
|1.1417
|Daily SMA100
|1.1569
|Daily SMA200
|1.1769
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1342
|Previous Daily Low
|1.129
|Previous Weekly High
|1.136
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1222
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1616
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1186
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.131
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1322
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1302
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.127
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.125
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1354
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1374
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1407
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
