EUR/USD stays depressed near 1.2100 ahead of further data

- EUR/USD manages to rebound from the 1.2090 area.
- US Core CPI rose at an annualized 1.5% in January.
- The U-Mich index will close the daily docket later.
EUR/USD remains immersed in the negative territory and hovers around the 1.2100 zone at the end of the week.
EUR/USD looks to US data
EUR/USD looks to extend the bounce off daily lows in the 1.2090 zone against the backdrop of a strong buying interest surrounding the greenback.
In fact, the risk-off mood irrupted on Friday in response to the sharp pick up in US yields as market participants see the probability of higher inflation as a result of the planned extra fiscal stimulus under the Biden’s administration.
In the euro docket, France’s flash CPI is expected to contract 0.1% MoM in February, while Spanish consumer prices are seen contracting 0.6% from a month earlier. In addition, ECB’s Schnabel is due to speak, and the European Council will enter its final 2-day meeting.
Data wise in the US, headline PCE and Core PCE rose at a monthly 0.3% in January and 1.5% from a year earlier. Results from the advanced Trade Balance noted the trade deficit is seen at $83.74 billion during last month while Personal Income expanded 10.0% MoM in the first month of the year and Personal Spending expanded 2.4% inter-month.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD’s rally finally surpassed the 1.2200 barrier, although the move run out of steam in the 1.2240 region on Thursday. The underlying bullish sentiment in the euro remains under pressure for the time being amidst investors’ adjustment to potential US inflation and the subsequent increase in yields and the demand for the dollar. Looking at the medium/longer-run, the outlook for the pair remains constructive on the back of prospects of extra fiscal stimulus in the US, real interest rates favouring Europe vs. the US and hopes of a solid economic rebound in the next months.
Key events in Euroland this week: European Council meeting (Thursday and Friday). ECB’s Lagarde will participate in the G20 meeting of central bank governors and finance ministers on Friday.
Eminent issues on the back boiler: EUR appreciation could trigger ECB verbal intervention, always on inflation issues. EU Recovery Fund. Huge long positions in the speculative community.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the index is losing 0.35% at 1.2124 and faces immediate contention at 1.2092 (low Feb.26) followed by 1.2023 (weekly low Feb.17) and finally 1.2016 (100-day SMA). On the upside, a breakout of 1.2243 (weekly high Dec.17) would target 1.2349 (2021 high Jan.6) en route to 1.2413 (monthly high Apr.17 2018).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.21 amid sour market mood
EUR/USD has extended its falls and struggles around 1.21 as the risk-off mood and elevated US bond yields favor the dollar. President Biden's stimulus bill ran into a snag. The Fed's preferred inflation measure and end-of-month flows are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.39 as the dollar storms the board
GBP/USD has fallen sharply, trading below 1.39 and down some 350 pips from the highs. The US dollar picks up bids as the bond market rout seems to resume. BOE Governor Bailey expects a negative first quarter for the economy.
S&P 500 Day Ahead Outlook: Inflation fears see bears back bashing
An ugly day for stock markets on Thursday as the dirty word inflation reared its head again. Just when you thought Powell had killed off the thought, it came back stronger in the sequel!
Bitcoin ready for bullish continuation as crypto bull cycle pauses
Bitcoin retest support at $45,000 after failing to break the resistance at $52,000. A break above the range between $48,000 and $49,500 will bring back a bullish impulse.
US Dollar Index remains firm around 90.60 post-data
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the buck vs. a basket of its main rivals, keeps the bid tone unchanged around 90.60 on Friday.