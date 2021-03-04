EUR/USD stays depressed near 1.2050 amid firmer yields, ahead of Powell

- EUR/USD remains on the backfoot, as DXY rises with Treasury yields.
- Concerns about the pace of the yields surge dent the risk appetite.
- Focus on EZ retail sales and US data ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech.
EUR/USD is on the defensive around mid-1.2000, undermined by resurgent demand for the US Treasury yields, which keeps the US dollar broadly bid.
Expectations of faster US economic recovery were bolstered by Chicago Fed Chief Charles Evan after he said that higher yields point to economic optimism. His comments sent the yields higher once again, as the bond bears returned to the fore.
The market mood remains tepid amid reflation risks, as investors remain wary about the pace of the surge in global yields, underpinning the haven demand for the dollar at the euro’s expense.
Meanwhile, mixed Eurozone and German Final Services PMI reports failed to impress the EUR bulls, as the spot consolidates its retreat from weekly tops of 1.2113 so far this Thursday.
Next of note for the major remains the Eurozone Retail Sales and jobs data while the US jobless claims will be also closely eyed after dismal ADP report. The main event risk for today remains the Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for any hints on the policy front, given the rise in the Treasury yields.
EUR/USD: Technical levels
“Bearish traders might wait for some follow-through selling below the key 1.2000 psychological mark before placing fresh bets. The pair might then turn vulnerable to challenge YTD lows, around the 1.1955-50 region and accelerate the slide further towards the next major support near the 1.1920-15 region. On the flip side, the 1.2090-1.2100 region might continue to act as immediate strong resistance,” Haresh Menghani, FXStreet’s Analyst explains.
EUR/USD: Additional levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2055
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.2062
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2097
|Daily SMA50
|1.2141
|Daily SMA100
|1.2034
|Daily SMA200
|1.1813
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2113
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2043
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2243
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2065
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.207
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2086
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2032
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2002
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1962
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2103
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2143
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2174
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Not out of the woods yet, Powell’s speech eyed for fresh impetus
The EUR/USD pair struggled to capitalize on its intraday uptick to weekly tops, or find acceptance above the 1.2100 mark and came under some renewed selling pressure on Wednesday. Investors now look forward to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for a fresh impetus.
GBP/USD steadies around 1.3950 as bond bears catch a breather ahead of Powell
GBP/USD picks up bids around 1.3950 following a bounce from 1.3921. UK unilaterally extended NI border checks, EU vows legal response. US Treasury yields regain upside momentum, driving the US dollar higher. Fed’s Powell will be watched to confirm reflation fears.
Gold’s fate hinges on Treasury yields, Powell’s speech
Gold struggles with its rebound as DXY firms up with Treasury yields. XAU/USD reached fresh nine-month lows at $1702 amid a renewed uptick in the US Treasury yields, as the bond market turmoil resumed on Wednesday.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE’s 50% lift-off delayed due to lack of volatility
Dogecoin price broke out of a descending triangle pattern on March 1. Dogecoin price has been traversing the descending triangle formation for more than 20 days—however, the recent swing high lead to a bullish breakout. Now DOGE eyes a 50% upswing to $0.076.
DXY continues to gain on Wednesday, eyes 91.60
US dollar firm and approaching Feb 4th highs from a significant technical support structure. US economy moderately gathering pace according to the Fed's Beige Book.