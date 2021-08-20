EUR/USD stays depressed around 1.1670, dollar remains bid

- EUR/USD extends the bearish note to the 1.1670 area.
- The dollar remains bid and navigates new YTD highs.
- German Producer Prices rose 1.9% MoM, 10.4% YoY in July.
The selling pressure in the European currency stays unabated for yet another session and prompts EUR/USD to keep business well below 1.1700 the figure on Friday.
EUR/USD could slip back to 1.1600
There is no sign of fresh buying interest around the single currency, although some corrective bounce could be on the cards in the very near term due to the oversold condition of the pair, as per the daily RSI.
The persistent improvement in the dollar put spot under extra downside pressure, all against the backdrop of the prevailing sentiment towards the safe haven universe, which in turn appears underpinned by the pick-up in volatility.
In the euro docket, the only release on Friday comes from the German calendar, which saw Producer Prices rising at a monthly 1.9% in July and 10.4% from a year earlier.
No data releases scheduled across the pond should likely leave the price action in the global assets to the mercy of the risk appetite trends.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD trades well on the defensive and keep business close to Thursday’s new 2021 lows near 1.1660, area last visited back in early November of the past year. The monthly leg lower in the pair comes after another failed attempt to break above the tough resistance band at 1.1880/1.1900 and follows the quite solid prospect for the dollar, which remains mainly propped up by tapering/interest rates speculation. On the euro side of the equation, the re-affirmed dovish stance from the ECB (as per its latest meeting) is expected to keep spot under pressure despite auspicious results from key fundamentals and the persistent high morale in the region.
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery in the region. Sustainability of the pick-up in inflation figures. Progress of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and pace of the vaccination campaign. Probable political effervescence around the EU Recovery Fund. German elections in September could bring some political effervescence to the scenario. Investors’ shift to European equities in the wake of the pandemic could lend extra oxygen to the single currency.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is losing 0.01% at 1.1673 and a breakdown of 1.1665 (2021 low Aug.19) would target 1.1612 (monthly low Oct.20 2020) en route to 1.1602 (monthly low Nov.4 2020). On the upside, the next hurdle emerges at 1.1804 (weekly high Aug.13) followed by 1.1836 (50-day SMA) and finally 1.1908 (monthly high Jul.30).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls back toward yearly lows on dollar strength
EUR/USD has resumed its downfall, sliding toward the 2021 trough of 1.1666. The dollar is taking a break from its gains led by fears of tapering from the Federal Reserve and rising COVID-19 cases.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.36 after weak UK data
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.36, under pressure after the UK reported a plunge of 2.5% in Retail Sales, far worse than expected. The dollar is benefiting from safe-haven flows. Speculation about Fed tapering continues.
XAU/USD braces for a bumpy road to $1,835
Gold picks up bids to refresh intraday high amid US dollar pullback. Mixed catalysts confuse market players and the USD bulls. Virus woes remain on the table but stimulus, vaccines and China offer recent filters.
Cardano catches up with Solana and Terra as ADA hits new all-time high
The Crypto community's interest in Cardano hit a peak ahead of its smart contract functionality launch. The third-largest crypto by market capitalization, ADA's price is up nearly 20% in the past day, and it is currently in the price discovery mode.
When is a taper not a rate hike? Whenever the Fed says so
The questions around the primary topic in world markets continue to grow. Will the Fed announce the long-awaited taper of its bond program at its September meeting?