EUR/USD stays defensive above 1.1000 as Eurozone GDP, Fed’s favorite inflation loom

- EUR/USD struggles to defend late Thursday’s corrective bounce after a volatile day.
- US Real GDP came in softer but details bolstered hawkish Fed concerns and allowed US Dollar to initially rise.
- Risk catalysts, key growth and inflation data can offer another active day ahead of next week’s ECB, Fed meeting.
EUR/USD seesaws around 1.1030 after a whippy day that initially convinced bears before paring some of the losses during the American session. While the US data could be held responsible for Thursday’s volatility, the Euro pair’s latest inaction is logical ahead of the Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter (Q1), as well as the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index details for March.
On Thursday, the first readings of the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, also known as Advance readings, marked mixed outcomes. That said, the headline US GDP Annualized eased to 1.1% from 2.0% expected and 2.6% prior but the GDP Price Index inched higher to 4.0% on an annualized basis from 3.9% prior and 3.8% market consensus. Further, the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Prices for Q1 rallied to 4.2% from 3.7% in previous readouts whereas the Core PCE figures also crossed 4.8% market forecasts and 4.4% prior with 4.9% mark for the said period.
With this, a stronger-than-expected increase in the inflation component of the GDP renewed hawkish concerns about the Federal Reserve (Fed) and helped the US Dollar to pick up bids after the release. However, the downbeat prints of headline GDP allowed markets to turn optimistic and favored the EUR/USD pair buyers.
It’s worth noting that the banking fallout risks also prod the Euro bulls previously while the mixed EU data defended the buyers. That said, US banking fallout fears regain momentum amid reports that the First Republic Bank (FRB) plans to sell half its loan book to fill a $100B deposit flight gap. That said, Eurozone Consumer Confidence improved for April but Business Climate eased for the said month.
Amid these plays, Wall Street closed positive and yields rose but the US Dollar retreated during the later part of the day and ended Thursday with mild gains.
Looking forward, the first readings of the Q1 GDP growth figures from the old continent will be crucial to watch ahead of the US Core PCE Price Index for March, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge. These figures are likely to print softer data but any positive surprise will be helpful to determine the next week’s monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy meeting
Technical analysis
EUR/USD buyers appear to run out of steam as they battle with an upward-sloping resistance line from early February, close to 1.1075 by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1026
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14%
|Today daily open
|1.1042
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.095
|Daily SMA50
|1.0785
|Daily SMA100
|1.0752
|Daily SMA200
|1.0406
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1095
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0968
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0909
|Previous Monthly High
|1.093
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0516
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1047
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1017
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0975
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0908
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0848
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1102
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1162
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1229
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD faces barricades above 0.6630 as focus shifts to RBA monetary policy
The AUD/USD pair has sensed mild selling pressure after failing to sustain above the crucial resistance of 0.6630 in the early Asian session. The Aussie asset is expected to remain on the tenterhooks as investors are shifting their focus toward the interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).
EUR/USD steady around 1.1020 ahead of key data
EUR/USD struggles to defend late Thursday’s corrective bounce after a volatile day. US Real GDP came in softer but details bolstered hawkish Fed concerns and allowed US Dollar to initially rise. Risk catalysts, key growth and inflation data can offer another active day ahead of next week’s ECB, Fed meeting.
Gold bears eye downside breakout of tight structure
Gold price was ending flat on the day in choppy trade while the US Dollar and bond yields climbed a touch following the weaker-than-expected first-quarter Gross Domestic Product.
Ripple finds new ally in its fight against SEC as Coinbase files lawsuit against the regulatory body
Ripple has been fighting the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for almost two and half years now, and in all this time, it took on the regulatory body all by itself. However, the SEC's regulation by enforcement method seems to have backfired and tipped the scales in favor of Ripple with the help of Coinbase.
Plenty to take in on Friday
We got an interesting reaction in markets to Thursday’s first tier data out of the US. US GDP came in softer than expected and the core PCE number came in a good deal higher than forecast.