- EUR/USD trades with decent gains around the 1.1000 mark.
- The dollar extends the selling mood on Tuesday.
- Germany GfK Consumer Confidence worsens to -15.5 in April.
The sentiment around the single currency improves further and motivates EUR/USD to climb to 2-day highs near 1.1020 on Tuesday.
EUR/USD looks to Ukraine, USD
EUR/USD advances for the second session in a row on Tuesday and attempts to break above of the 1.1000 yardstick in a convincing fashion.
The renewed offered bias in the greenback allows the pair to extend the bounce off Monday’s lows in the 1.0940 region against the backdrop of some mild improvement in the risk complex and the resumption of the uptrend in German 10y yields, which approach the 0.65% level for the first time since May 2018.
In the meantime, Russian and Ukrainian official will meet once again today in Turkey amidst renewed hopes of a potential negotiated solution to the military conflict in Ukraine.
In the domestic docket, Germany’s Consumer Confidence tracked by GfK worsened to -15.5 in April. Across the pond, the focus of attention will be on the Consumer Confidence gauged by the Conference Board along with housing data and the speech by NY Fed J.Williams.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD reverses part of the recent weakness and retests the 1.1000 zone in response to the softer note in the greenback. Occasional pockets of strength in the single currency should appear reinforced by the speculation of the start of the hiking cycle by the ECB at some point by year end, while higher German yields, elevated inflation, the decent pace of the economic recovery and auspicious results from key fundamentals in the region are also supportive of a rebound in the euro.
Key events in the euro area this week: Germany GfK Consumer Confidence (Tuesday) – EMU Final Consumer Confidence, ECB Lagarde, Germany Flash Inflation Rate (Wednesday) – Germany Retail Sales, Unemployment Change, Unemployment Rate, EMU Unemployment Rate (Thursday) – Final EMU, Germany Manufacturing PMI, EMU Flash Inflation Rate (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery post-pandemic in the euro area. Speculation of ECB tightening/tapering later in the year. Presidential elections in France in April. Impact of the geopolitical conflict in Ukraine.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is gaining 0.27% at 1.1012 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1037 (high March 25) followed by 1.1137 (weekly high March 17) and finally 1.1205 (55-day SMA). On the other hand, a drop below 1.0944 (weekly low March 28) would target 1.0900 (weekly low March 14) en route to 1.0805 (2022 low March 7).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1000 amid hopes for ceasefire
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.1000 amid hopes for progress on the Russia-Ukraine peace talks. The US dollar meets fresh supply amid a risk-on market profile. The renewed upside in Treasury yields fails to inspire USD bulls. US Consumer Confidence data, Ukraine updates eyed.
GBP/USD: In bearish consolidation below 1.3100
GBP/USD is consolidating around 1.3100, as bears take a breather amid a cautiously optimistic market and the renewed US dollar demand. BOE Governor Bailey said Monday that the situation is very volatile when asked about a May rate hike. Ukraine updates, US data eyed.
Gold targets $1,903 and $1,891 as bond rout extends
Gold price extends declines, as the US Treasury yields keep rallying amidst the bond rout. Hopes for diplomacy in the Ukraine crisis fail to deter USD bulls, as focus shifts to NFP.
LUNA price hits new all-time high as Terra’s Co-Founder Do Kwon vows to implement “Bitcoin Standard”
LUNA price has hit a new all-time high as co-founder of Terraform Labs Do Kwon implements the “Bitcoin Standard.” Kwon recently announced that Terra would maintain Bitcoin reserves and purchase up to $3 billion in BTC.
US CB Consumer Confidence Preview: How much inflation can Americans tolerate? Premium
American consumers are becoming increasingly disillusioned with the economy as ever-rising inflation erodes family income.