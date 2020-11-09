EUR/USD stays below 1.19 after Eurozone Nov Sentix Investor Confidence beats estimates with -10.0

Investor confidence in the Eurozone deteriorated less than expected in November, the latest data published by the Sentix research group showed on Monday.
The gauge came in at -10.0 in November from -8.3 in October vs. a reading of -15.0 expected.
The current situation index dropped to -32.3 from -32.0 the previous month.
The expectations index arrived at 15.3 from 18.8, hitting its lowest level since May.
Manfred Huebner, Managing Director of Sentix, said: "The renewed lockdowns in many EU countries have less impact than feared.”
"They (expectations) remain positive, indicating that the economic recovery path has not yet been abandoned,” he added.
About Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence
Among 1600 financial analysts and institutional investors, the Sentix Investor Confidence is a monthly survey that shows the market opinion about the current economic situation and the expectations for the next semester. The index, released by the Sentix GmbH, is composed by 36 different indicators. Usually, a higher reading is seen as positive for the Eurozone, which means positive, or bullish, for the Euro, while a lower number is seen negative or bearish for the unique currency.
EUR/USD reaction
The shared currency has bounced-off the lows on the upbeat Eurozone Sentix data, although EUR/USD keeps its range below 1.1900.
At the time of writing, the spot rises 0.09% to trade at 1.1882, having hit a daily low of 1.1865 in the last hour.
- EUR/USD Analysis: Buy the Biden rumor, sell the fact? Overbought conditions, covid, may weigh
EUR/USD technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1882
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.1879
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1765
|Daily SMA50
|1.1777
|Daily SMA100
|1.168
|Daily SMA200
|1.1333
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1891
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1796
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1891
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1603
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1881
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.164
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1855
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1832
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1819
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.176
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1724
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1915
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1951
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.201
