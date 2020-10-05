EUR/USD stays below 1.1750 after Eurozone Oct Sentix Investor Confidence beats estimates with -8.3

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

Investor confidence in the Eurozone improved more-than-expected in September, the latest data published by the Sentix research group showed on Monday.

The gauge came in at -8.3 in October from -8.0 in September vs. a reading of -9.8 expected. 

About Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence

Among 1600 financial analysts and institutional investors, the Sentix Investor Confidence is a monthly survey that shows the market opinion about the current economic situation and the expectations for the next semester. The index, released by the Sentix GmbH, is composed by 36 different indicators. Usually, a higher reading is seen as positive for the Eurozone, which means positive, or bullish, for the Euro, while a lower number is seen negative or bearish for the unique currency.

EUR/USD reaction 

The shared currency is little changed on the upbeat Eurozone Sentix data, as EUR/USD holds the higher on broad-based US dollar weakness.

At the time of writing, the spot rises 0.21% to trade at 1.1740, having hit a daily high of 1.1746 in the last hour.

EUR/USD technical levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1741
Today Daily Change 0.0025
Today Daily Change % 0.21
Today daily open 1.1717
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1766
Daily SMA50 1.1802
Daily SMA100 1.1525
Daily SMA200 1.1252
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.175
Previous Daily Low 1.1696
Previous Weekly High 1.177
Previous Weekly Low 1.1615
Previous Monthly High 1.2011
Previous Monthly Low 1.1612
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1717
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.173
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1692
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1666
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1637
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1746
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1776
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1801

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

