EUR/USD stays below 1.1750 after Eurozone Oct Sentix Investor Confidence beats estimates with -8.3

Investor confidence in the Eurozone improved more-than-expected in September, the latest data published by the Sentix research group showed on Monday.

The gauge came in at -8.3 in October from -8.0 in September vs. a reading of -9.8 expected.

About Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence

Among 1600 financial analysts and institutional investors, the Sentix Investor Confidence is a monthly survey that shows the market opinion about the current economic situation and the expectations for the next semester. The index, released by the Sentix GmbH, is composed by 36 different indicators. Usually, a higher reading is seen as positive for the Eurozone, which means positive, or bullish, for the Euro, while a lower number is seen negative or bearish for the unique currency.

EUR/USD reaction

The shared currency is little changed on the upbeat Eurozone Sentix data, as EUR/USD holds the higher on broad-based US dollar weakness.

At the time of writing, the spot rises 0.21% to trade at 1.1740, having hit a daily high of 1.1746 in the last hour.

EUR/USD technical levels to watch