EUR/USD: Starting 2020 at a critical juncture – Commerzbank

Karen Jones, analyst at Commerzbank, suggests that EUR/USD starts 2020 at a critical juncture – namely the 55 week ma at 1.1202 and the 2019-2020 down channel at 1.1221.
Key Quotes
“With dips lower well supported by the 55 and 20 day ma at 1.1094/1.1063 and the DMI giving a strong buy signal this down channel is looking exposed. Above here lies the 200 week ma at 1.1360, and this represents a critical break point on the topside from a medium term perspective.”
“Dips lower will ideally hold over the 1.1066 20th December low but this is reinforced by the 1.1038 3 month support line and while above here our outlook stays positive.”
“Failure at 1.1038 would target the 1.0981 29th November low. This is seen as the last defence for the 1.0879 October low. If revisited, we would look for signs of reversal from there.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
