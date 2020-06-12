- EUR/USD has fallen over half a percent on Friday as US dollar strength persists.
- The pair bounced off the support zone ahead of the 1.12 level.
EUR/USD daily chart
After meeting resistance at 1.14 EUR/USD has fallen over 2 big figures in the last three sessions. On Friday the pair looked like it was ready to test 1.12 but there is a resistance zone at 1.1225 that the price just could not break.
In the future, there could be some momentum for the price to break lower. If that is to be the case then the next support is at 1.1150. The risk tone next week will be an important factor and as the equity market continues to fall a move into cash seems to be the favoured trade.
The indicators look to be turning bearish too. The Relative Strength Index has pulled away from overbought levels. The MACD looks like the signal lines are about to crossover. The histogram, however, is firmly in the green and it could take the whole of next week for it to change over.
With the political situation slightly calmer in the EU and the central banks and governments seem to be supporting the recovery. The EUR seems to be slightly better supported compared to some of its other counterparts like the pound. If the COVID-19 situation improves in the US again maybe this pair is not the best pick of the bunch on the short side. Either way for now if the situation worsens in the US the demand for the USD could continue and EUR/USD might still have some room to the downside.
Additional levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1242
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0057
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.50
|Today daily open
|1.1299
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1101
|Daily SMA50
|1.0957
|Daily SMA100
|1.0974
|Daily SMA200
|1.1023
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1404
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1289
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1384
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1097
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1145
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0767
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1333
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.136
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1257
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1216
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1142
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1372
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1445
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1487
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.13 as the mood sours
EUR/USD is trading below 1.13,l as the market mood sours again. Fears of a second US coronavirus wave and Fed pessimism still loom. US consumer sentiment marginally beat with 78.9 points.
GBP/USD falls below 1.25 amid growing concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.26, as markets resume their sell-off triggered by fears of a new wave of coronavirus in the US and Fed pessimism. UK GDP plunged by 20.4% in April, worse than expected.
Crypto scary movie on the panel
At the same time that the bears on Wall Street showed their ability to break the irrational euphoria, some selling appeared in a crypto market that had already been pointing to a rapid fall for days, allowing it to emerge from the lethargy in which it was.
Gold: Steadily climbs to $1740 level, closer to overnight swing highs
Gold attracted some dip-buying on Friday. The uptick reinforced the $1722-20 pivotal support and assisted the commodity to reverse the previous day's modest losses. The intraday positive move seemed rather unaffected by a solid rebound in the global equity markets.
WTI clings to small daily gains above $36 as active oil rigs in US continue to decline
Crude oil prices fell sharply on Thursday as resurfacing worries over a second coronavirus wave causing shutdowns weighed on the energy demand outlook.