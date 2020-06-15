EUR/USD stalls at the intraday 200 SMA but some other technical signs are looking positive

- EUR/USD trades over half a percent higher on Monday.
- The price has now stalled at the 30 minute 200 period moving average.
EUR/USD 30-minute chart
EUR/USD pushed lower at the end of last week and just as it looked like a reversal was taking place the risk sentiment changed once again and the price moved higher on Monday.
Another bullish signal would be the break of the downward sloping black trendline. The pair has made some lower highs so if the lower high lower low sequence is to continue then 1.1220 would need to be taken out.
The MACD indicator is looking bullish as both the histogram and signal lines are both over the mid-point. The Relative Strength Index, however, is looking slightly overstretched. This could mean a pullback is in the making, of course it could only be short term.
The rest of this week will be very important as Fed President Powell will be testifying in front of the senate. There are sure to be some more important COVID-19 developments that will move the risk sentiment around to just like Monday's session.
Speaking of which, the Fed said they are looking at making both ETF purchases as well as buying corporate bonds directly from companies. US President Trump has also announced that the US may start a return to work bonuses rather than unemployment benefits. Either way, the rest of the week looks like it might be lively.
Additional levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1317
|Today Daily Change
|0.0061
|Today Daily Change %
|0.54
|Today daily open
|1.1256
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1123
|Daily SMA50
|1.0966
|Daily SMA100
|1.0976
|Daily SMA200
|1.1025
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1341
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1213
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1422
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1213
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1145
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0767
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1262
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1292
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1199
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1142
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1071
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1327
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1398
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1455
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY tracks Wall Street’s gains above 107.00, but buyers stay cautious ahead of BOJ
USD/JPY takes rounds to 107.40 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian session. The mixed sentiment surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the US, China and Tokyo weighed on the pair at the week’s start.
AUD/USD extends recovery moves above 0.6900 with eyes on RBA minutes
The AUD/USD pair is trading at 0.6915, trimming intraday losses and settling at its highest in two days as Wall Street’s bounce provided support. RBA Meeting’s Minutes coming up next.
Is the S&P 500 move back up the real deal?
The S&P 500 has performed well on Monday after having a tough ride at the end of last week. In the session on Monday, the main losers were once again oil and travel companies. On the upside pharma stocks rose well but the outperforming sector was telecoms.
Gold appreciates to $1,730 on USD weakness
The XAU/USD is going through a sharp recovery from day lows at $1,705 taking back about $25, to remain little changed on the daily chart. The precious metal has been boosted by USD weakness, as market sentiment brightener on Monday’s afternoon US session.
WTI oil trims losses and approaches $36 area
Front-month WTI futures are ticking up above $35 after having retreated to $34.50 lows on Monday’s early US session. The overall trend, however, remains negative with upside attempts limited below $36.00 so far.