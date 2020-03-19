EUR/USD stabilizes under 1.0700, down 200 pips from a day ago

- Euro falls for the third day in a row versus US dollar, posts lowest close since April 2017.
- Fed, ECB and BoE announced more easing measures.
- Wall Street indexes up between 0.75% to 4%, DXY by 1.45%.
The combination of the stronger US dollar against majors and the easing measures from the European Central Bank sent EUR/USD to the lowest levels since 2017. The pair bottomed during the American session at 1.0655; it then rebounded but is was unable to recover 1.07. The pair holds near the bottom consolidating sharp losses and clearly below February lows.
Higher equity prices on Thursday did not curb US dollar’s strength versus main European currencies, neither did the decline in US yields. The greenback continues to be the most demanded currency on panic market mode. On Thursday, Wall Street did not reach new lows and crude oil rebounded modestly.
As the coronavirus impact on the economy becomes more evident, central banks and governments announce more easing measures. The European Central Bank (ECB) launched a new buying program for $800 while the Fed created a lending facility for money market mutual funds. Also the Fed announced dollar swap lines with nine more central banks. ECB Chief Lagarde said she expects a "considerable decline" of activity in the Eurozone. So far, the new measures from the ECB help reduce bond spreads across Europe.
Data released on Thursday in the US showed initial jobless claims climbed to 281.000, the highest level since September 2017 and the Philly Fed’s business outlook posted its largest decline from 36.7 to -12.7 in March.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0674
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0239
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.19
|Today daily open
|1.0913
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1083
|Daily SMA50
|1.1038
|Daily SMA100
|1.1066
|Daily SMA200
|1.1096
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1045
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0802
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1497
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1055
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1089
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0778
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0895
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0952
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0795
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0677
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0552
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1038
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1164
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1282
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD settles at levels last seen in 2017
Despite the better performance of European and American equities, somehow indicating decreasing panic, the dollar remains king. EUR/USD near a fresh 2020 low of 1.0654.
AUD/USD finishes a volatile day little changed around 0.5750
The AUD/USD pair traded in a 460 pips’ range this Thursday as investors had to cope with the RBA announcing QE, employment and the coronavirus crisis. Time for a corrective advance approaching.
Coronavirus market turmoil explained: Dollar, stocks, gold, oil, and more
Financial markets are experiencing elevated volatility in all assets amid the spread of coronavirus, lockdowns that governments impose, and policy responses from central banks and policymakers.
Gold bottoming in the $1,460s although CTAs switch net short
Gold is looking for a bottom having dropped significantly this month from a high of $1,703 to a low of $1,451.08, trading today between a corrective range of $1,464.37 and $1,501.20/oz.
WTI consolidates a 20% gain, holds near $25.00
Crude oil prices are rising sharply on Thursday but still not enough to erase Wednesday’s losses. As of writing, WTI trades at $25.00 a barrel, up 21% for the day.