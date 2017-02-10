EUR/USD stabilized above 1.0640 – UOB

EUR/USD stabilized above 1.0640 – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
According to FX Strategists at UOB Group, the pair could find some stabilization only above 1.0640.
Key Quotes
“The 1.0530 target indicated yesterday was exceeded as EUR dropped to a low of 1.0520. The subsequent sharp and strong rebound from the low suggests that EUR is trying to form a temporary base for a stronger recovery. For now, the current EUR strength appears to have scope to extend higher but 1.0640 is a strong resistance and is unlikely to yield so easily”.
“EUR exceeded the ‘short-term target’ of 1.0530 yesterday with a low of 1.0520. The sharp rebound from the low coupled with oversold conditions suggest that the current pullback (from the 1.0825/30 high two weeks ago) is trying to form a base. However, only a move back above 1.0640 would indicate that the current weakness has stabilized. Until then, another push lower to 1.0520/30 is not ruled out even though the odds for such a move have diminished considerably”.