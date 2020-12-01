EUR/USD stabilises at 2 and a half year highs around 1.2050

- EUR/USD is consolidating at two and a half year highs around 1.2050, up more than 100 pips on the day.
- ECB Chief Economist Lane might use tomorrow’s speech as an opportunity to “jawbone” the currency lower.
EUR/USD is stabilising close to highs of the day around 1.2050, the pair having rallied roughly a stunning 1.0% on the day, or more than 100 pips.
EUR rally to test ECB nerves
The Euro’s rally on Tuesday came in spite of preliminary Core Consumer Price Inflation pointing to a third consecutive month of deflation. Tuesday’s downbeat European morning session sets in stone expectations for easing from the ECB later on this month. Indeed, ECB President Christine Lagarde reiterated that the ECB will be “recalibrating” some of its tools to support the economy in December and noted how the second Covid-19 wave is beginning to hurt the Eurozone economy.
Comments from ECB Governing Council Member Isabel Schnabel shed light on what the ECB will actually do in December; Schnabel warned against hopes for “blockbuster stimulus” (i.e. a strong hint there will be no rate cut) and said that the ECB is looking to lengthen the duration of stimulus, rather than make financial conditions even more favourable than they are right now. Schnabel said that a 12-month extension to the PEPP is one option being considered, as could extensions to the TLTRO programme.
A scaling back of expectations for an immediate easing of financial conditions based on Schnabel’s comments could arguably have fed into EUR’s rally on Tuesday. FX markets certainly seem in the mood to test the ECB’s “jawboning” reaction function; over the summer, ECB Chief Economist Phillip Lane spoke about the negative effects of rapid EUR appreciation when EUR/USD has rallied above 1.2000. Lane will be speaking again tomorrow, and the ECB’s Chief Economist might use this opportunity to try to take some of the wind out of EUR/USD’s sails.
More broadly, FX markets just seem to want to be short USD right now. Strength in US equities on hopes that momentum towards another US fiscal stimulus package is one factor weighing on the safe-haven USD, as well as the ongoing themes of the dovish Fed (markets hope for action in December) and hopes for a better 2021 and beyond given vaccines and better global trading conditions under the incoming Biden administration.
EUR/USD in open air
With EUR/USD back at more than two and a half year highs, the pair is currently sat in the middle of open air, technically speaking. The most notable levels of support to the downside are the previous September highs around 1.2011 and then Monday’s 1.2004 high just above the psychological 1.2000 level. To the upside, resistance in the form of the October 2017 high resides at 1.2093 and above the psychological 1.2100 level, the March 2018 lows at 1.2154.
EUR/USD weekly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD plunges below 1.34 on Brexit concerns
GBP/USD trades below 1.34 after the EU's Barnier said that a Brexit deal hangs in the balance and that three issues remain open. Earlier, the currency pair jumped as the UK approved a coronavirus vaccine.
EUR/USD rises amid vaccine optimism, despite Biden's China comments
EUR/USD is holding onto gains above 1.2050 as the UK approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and as US lawmakers consider a stimulus package. President-elect Biden's cautious approach to China is countering the enthusiasm. ADP's jobs figures are eyed.
XAU/USD eyes $1850 amid bull pennant breakout on 1H chart
Gold’s recovery from five-month lows of $1765 gains further traction on Wednesday, as the bulls gear up for a test of the earlier critical support now resistance at $1850.
Forex Today: Dollar licks its wounds as Biden cools on China, vaccine, stimulus and data eyed
The US dollar is marginally bouncing as President-elect Joe Biden wants to keep tariffs on China unchanged at first. The UK's approval of a coronavirus vaccine helps sustain an upbeat mood. ADP's jobs figures, Fed Chair Powell's testimony, fiscal stimulus, and Brexit are all eyed.
Extra week of Black Friday!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!