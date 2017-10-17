EUR/USD: spreads are not correlating - Scotiabank

EUR/USD: spreads are not correlating - ScotiabankBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Scotiabank explained the key data for the eurozone.
Key Quotes:
"Final Eurozone CPI was unchanged from the preliminary report of a 0.4% gain in the Sep month (+1.5% in the year).
Germany reported a slightly weaker ZEW survey for Oct (87.0 versus 88.5 expected and 87.9 in the prior release) but the survey remains at elevated levels from an historic perspective and suggests the German economy retains solid upward momentum heading into the tail end of the year.
Spreads are not correlating especially strongly with spot at present but the EUR is still liable to feel some “heat” from wider rate spreads."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.