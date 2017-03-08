EUR/USD spikes to session highs around 1.1870

The upside momentum around the shared currency stays unabated during the second half of the week, with EUR/USD testing the 1.1860/70 band, or daily tops.

EUR/USD attention to US data

The pair managed to reach fresh cycle highs above 1.1900 the figure on Wednesday, although the bullish attempt seems to have run out of steam soon after wards.

Despite the correction from tops, spot keep the bullish picture unchanged for the time being, advancing in 5 out of the last 6 weeks and trading in levels last seen in January 2015.

Further support for EUR/USD is coming via a higher EUR/GBP after the BoE left unchanged its interest rate at today’s meeting and the MPC voted 6-2 in favour of keeping the current status quo in the monetary conditions.

In the data space, EMU’s retail sales expanded above expectations in June, up 0.5% MoM and 3.1% on a yearly basis. In the US docket, initial claims rose to 240K WoW, while services PMI, June’s factory orders and the ISM non-manufacturing are next on tap.

EUR/USD levels to watch

At the moment, the pair is advancing 0.03% at 1.1860 facing the next hurdle at 1.1909 (2017 high Aug.2) seconded by 1.2040 (2012 low Jul.24) and then 1.2166 (50% Fibo of the 2014-2017 drop). On the other hand, a breakdown of 1.1748 (10-day sma) would target 1.1735 (38.2% Fibo of the 2014-2017 drop) en route to 1.1611 (low Jul.26).