EUR/USD snaps two-day winning streak, trades lower around 1.0870

By Akhtar Faruqui
  • EUR/USD trades lower ahead of economic data releases from both economies.
  • US Dollar (USD) weakened due to disappointing US economic data on Tuesday.
  • Investors anticipate less likelihood of an interest rate hike in September’s meeting by the Fed.

EUR/USD snaps a two-day winning streak, trading around 1.0870 during the Asian session on Wednesday. However, the EUR/USD pair strengthened due to the retreating US Dollar (USD), prompted by the downbeat economic data from the United States (US) on Tuesday.

US Consumer Confidence (Aug) declined to 106.1 from the previous reading of 114.0, falling short of the projected 116.0. Furthermore, US JOLTS Job Openings experienced a reduction in July, recording 8.827 million compared to the previous 9.165 million. This contrasted with the expected rise to 9.465 million.

Market participants anticipate that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will postpone rate hikes until its September meeting. As per the CME's FedWatch Tool, the market is reflecting an 11.5% probability of a rate hike occurring during the September meeting. This sentiment is consequently causing downward pressure on the value of the buck.

Additionally, during the Jackson Hole Symposium, US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell conveyed that the Fed's forthcoming choice regarding the next interest rate hike will hinge on economic data.

As a result, the EUR/USD traders await the upcoming releases of economic data from the US and Eurozone, seeking a clearer understanding of inflation scenarios in both economies. These datasets include US ADP Employment Change (Aug) and preliminary Gross Domestic Product Annualized (Q2) are set to be released later in the North American session. On the Eurozone’s docket, the Consumer Sentiment, German preliminary Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices will be eyed.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the performance of the US Dollar (USD) against the six other major currencies, trades higher around 103.60 at the time of writing. The index is treading waters to retrace from the two-day losses. The downbeat US Treasury yields are exerting downward pressure on the Greenback. The yield on the 10-year US bond declined by 2.04% on Tuesday, currently trading at 4.12%.

EUR/USD: additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.087
Today Daily Change -0.0010
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1.088
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0905
Daily SMA50 1.0974
Daily SMA100 1.0927
Daily SMA200 1.0809
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0892
Previous Daily Low 1.0782
Previous Weekly High 1.093
Previous Weekly Low 1.0766
Previous Monthly High 1.1276
Previous Monthly Low 1.0834
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.085
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0824
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0811
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0742
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0701
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.092
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0961
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.103

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

