EUR/USD snaps two-day downtrend above 1.1300 as USD tracks softer yields

- EUR/USD picks up bids to reverse early Asian session losses.
- France reports record covid infections, PM Macron to hold emergency meeting on Monday.
- US VP Harris stays hopeful over BBB, shows readiness to fight inflation.
- 4,500 flights canceled globally during Christmas weekend, Russia-Ukraine tension propel European gas woes.
EUR/USD grinds higher past 1.1300, picking up bids to 1.1325 during early Monday morning in Europe. In doing so, the major currency pair prints daily gains for the first time in three as the US Dollar Index (DXY) tracks downbeat T-bond yields amid a sluggish holiday period.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) drops 0.08% to 96.10 whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped 1.1 basis points (bps) to 1.482%, stepping back from a two-week high flashed the previous day.
The reason could be linked to the market’s optimism concerning President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better (BBB) stimulus plan, backed by comments from US Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as hopes that the economic transition isn’t stopping due to the South African COVID-19 variant, namely Omicron. The reason could be linked to an 8.5% jump in the US retail sales during this year's holiday shopping season from Nov. 1 to Dec. 24, per Mastercard data.
It’s worth noting that previous studies showing lesser hospitalizations due to Omicron and upbeat developments at the medical front relating to the cure of the COVID-19 strain also weigh on the US Treasury yields and favor the EUR/USD prices.
However, a jump in the covid infections in France, which reported the all-time high daily infections during the weekend and a doubled rate of the covid-linked hospitalization in the last month, challenge the EUR/USD buyers. Also, the average number of new US coronavirus cases has risen 45% to 179,000 per day over the past week, per Reuters tally. The worsening of the virus conditions resulted in multiple travel bans during the holiday season and the same resulted in the 4,500 flight cancellations, per the report shared by Reuters.
Elsewhere, escalating geopolitical tension between Russia and the West, mainly with Europe, weigh on European gas supplies as Reuters quote data from German network operator Gascade to say, “The Yamal-Europe pipeline that usually delivers Russian gas to Western Europe was sending the fuel back to Poland for a sixth straight day on Sunday.”
Above all, holiday-thinned markets seem to care little for the risk-off mood amid a lack of major data/events, which in turn allows the EUR/USD to consolidate the yearly losses.
Moving on, comments from French President Emmanuel Macron and Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index for December, expected 13.2 versus 11.8 prior, may offer intermediate clues to the EUR/USD pair. it’s worth observing that the ECB v/s Fed battle can keep the EUR/USD pressured unless any surprises erupt, which is less likely during the rest of 2021.
Technical analysis
EUR/USD bounced off the 200-SMA on the four-hour chart, near 1.1305, the previous day but the virus-led market fears seem to weigh on the quote, joined by bearish MACD signals and multiple pullbacks below a downwards sloping trend line from November 30. Even so, a confluence of the 100-SMA and 50-SMA, around 1.1290-95, becomes a tough nut to crack for the pair sellers before targeting 1.1260 and the monthly low surrounding 1.1260.
Meanwhile, recovery moves remain elusive until staying under the stated resistance line, close to 1.1350 at the latest.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1323
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.132
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.13
|Daily SMA50
|1.1411
|Daily SMA100
|1.1565
|Daily SMA200
|1.1766
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1344
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1304
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1344
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1235
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1616
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1186
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1319
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1329
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1302
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1283
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1262
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1341
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1362
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1381
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends sideways grind around 1.1300
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in a very tight range around 1.1300 on Monday as trading volumes remain thin following the Christmas break. There won't be any high-tier data releases in the remainder of the day and subdued trading action is likely to remain unchanged.
GBP/USD fluctuates near 1.3400 as American traders return
GBP/USD stays in a consolidation phase around 1.3400 on Monday heading into the American session. The cautious market mood could limit the pair's upside but no significant market action is expected ahead of the New Year holiday.
Gold Price Forecast: Optimism weighs on the greenback, December high at sight Premium
Gold trades at fresh one-week highs amid a better market mood putting pressure on the greenback. The American currency eases against most major rivals as Wall Street heads firmly north following the long Christmas weekend.
Shiba Inu price on the verge of 42% upswing as SHIB bulls prepare for a major breakout
Shiba Inu price is preparing for a significant ascent as it nears a crucial line of resistance. If SHIB slices above $0.00003902, the canine-themed cryptocurrency could be headed for a 42% climb.
US Stocks: Three reasons for the Santa Rally, and why a hangover could come in early 2022 Premium
Markets have been cheerful in the festive season – but explaining the S&P 500's new highs cannot be only labeled a "Santa Rally." There are three major drivers for the upbeat mood, but they could easily reverse and cause a nasty New Year's hangover.