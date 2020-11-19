EUR/USD snaps four-day winning trend ahead of EU summit

- EUR/USD trades flat after Wednesday's marginal losses.
- France says EU leaders could move ahead with a budget without Hungary and Poland.
- The Eurozone needs fiscal aid to combat the second-wave of the coronavirus.
EUR/USD fell 0.10% on Wednesday, ending a four-day winning streak as the US stocks dropped and the dollar regained poise. The focus now is on the European Union (EU) summit scheduled to happen on Thursday, where leaders could push ahead with the coronavirus recovery fund. The pair is currently trading near 1.1847, having faced rejection at 1.19 on Wednesday.
EU budget deal vital
The Eurozone faces the risk of a renewed economic contraction with the second wave of the coronavirus accelerating across the currency bloc. The consumer prices are already falling in a worrying sign for the European Central Bank, which is already running an ultra-accommodative policy and has scope to offer a dovish surprise.
As such, a strong fiscal response is the need of the hour. According to Reuters, a French official has said that leaders could push ahead with a post-coronavirus recovery fund and European Union budget without Hungary and Poland if the two nations continue to block the adoption of the long-term budget.
A budget deal would alleviate pressure on the ECB to do more easing and possibly lift inflation expectations, boosting demand for the euro.
Apart from the EU summit, the pair could take cues from the ECB President Christine Lagarde's speech at 08:00 GMT and broader market sentiment. The futures tied to the S&P 500 are currently trading marginally lower on the day. The dollar will likely pick up a haven bid if the US stocks extend Wednesday's decline.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1847
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.1853
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1786
|Daily SMA50
|1.1774
|Daily SMA100
|1.1726
|Daily SMA200
|1.1368
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1891
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1851
|Previous Weekly High
|1.192
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1746
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1881
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.164
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1866
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1876
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1839
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1824
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1798
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1879
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1905
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1919
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
