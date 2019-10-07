Analysts at Wells Fargo, see the Euro moving to the upside against the US Dollar over the long term but they warn that view is increasingly becoming predicated on a further slowdown in the US economy rather than a pickup in the Eurozone economy.
Key Quotes:
“We do expect the anticipation and implementation of ECB December monetary policy easing will lead to a reduction in key Eurozone market interest rates and bond yields either heading lower into and/or shortly after that December meeting.”
“The combination of slow Eurozone economic growth and further ECB easing clearly has the potential to weigh further on the euro.”
“The risks for the euro remain tilted to the downside, and a further fall in the EUR/USD exchange rate remains a distinct possibility in the near term.”
“The euro has been trending lower versus the U.S. dollar since early 2018, and the combination of slow Eurozone economic growth and further ECB easing clearly has the potential to weigh further on the euro. Over the longer term, we still see euro upside, although that view increasingly becoming predicated on a further slowdown in the U.S. economy rather than a pickup in the Eurozone economy. If relative U.S.-Eurozone growth does not, in fact, converge further, and especially if the Eurozone economy slips and enters outright recession, that would jeopardize our view for longer-term euro gains.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers lost ground amid trade concerns
EUR/USD is trading off the lows yet still shy of 1.10. German Factory Orders fell by 0.6% monthly and 6.7% yearly in August. Concerns about US-Sino trade relations weigh on market sentiment.
GBP/USD slips below 1.2300 on fading Brexit hopes, a stronger dollar
The American currency got to appreciate during the American afternoon, amid encouraging US-China trade talks´ positive headlines. The Sterling, on the contrary, is suffering from more Brexit jitters.
USD/JPY climbs above 107 as Wall Street's main indexes turn positive on the day
After spending the majority of the day moving sideways near the 106.80 handle, the USD/JPY pair gained traction during the American trading hours and rose above 107 as the recovering market sentiment made it difficult for the JPY to find demand as a safe-haven.
Gold drops to five-day lows near $1,490 as markets start pricing a US-China trade deal
The XAU/USD pair fluctuated in a relatively tight range near the $1,500 mark throughout the day before coming under strong bearish pressure and slumping to a fresh five-day low of $1,488 in the last hour.
BTC is on sale while XRP heads to the Moon
It is a great time to buy Bitcoin, conditional on knowing how to execute stops properly. Ethereum continues to outperform Bitcoin and enjoys the benefit of the doubt. XRP fires upwards and is configured in rocket mode.