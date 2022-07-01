EUR/USD slips to near 1.0450 ahead of Eurozone HICP and US ISM PMI

- EUR/USD has corrected to near 1.0453 as DXY has rebounded after a significant fall.
- Underperformance in the US ISM PMI may fade reversal signals in the DXY.
- As per the estimates of the eurozone HICP, the economic data is eyeing an establishment above 8%.
The EUR/USD pair has recorded a minor correction after hitting a high of 1.0489 on Thursday. The major has modestly corrected to near 1.0453 and is expected to remain on the sidelines as investors are awaiting the release of the US ISM PMI and eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP).
Earlier, the asset displayed a responsive buying action after the US dollar index (DXY) reported a significant fall on Thursday. The DXY tumbled on failing to kiss the 23-year high at 105.79. Also, the US core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index remained in line with the expectations. The economic data landed at 4.7%, in line with its estimates but lower than the former release of 4.9%.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) is elevating its interest rates from the last three monetary policy meetings and not even a minute impact has been recorded on the price pressures. This time, a slippage in the inflation indicator bolstered the hopes that the inflation rate will get contained.
In today’s session, the US ISM PMI will remain in the limelight. As per the market consensus, the economic data may fall to 55 from the prior release of 56.1.
On the eurozone front, the spotlight will remain on the eurozone HICP figures. The annual HICP may step up to 8.3% from the prior print of 8.1%. It is worth noting that the European Central Bank (ECB) has not elevated its interest rates yet despite the inflation rate stabilizing above 8%. More delay in the policy tightening process may enlarge the real income shock in Europe.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0462
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|1.0484
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.055
|Daily SMA50
|1.0579
|Daily SMA100
|1.0811
|Daily SMA200
|1.1114
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0489
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0383
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0606
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0469
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0774
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0359
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0448
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0423
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0415
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0345
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0308
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0521
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0558
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0627
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips to near 1.0450 ahead of Eurozone HICP and US ISM PMI
EUR/USD has recorded a minor correction after hitting a high of 1.0489 on Thursday. The major is expected to remain on the sidelines as investors are awaiting the release of the US ISM PMI and eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP).
GBP/USD: Bears attack 1.2100 with eyes on yearly low, UK/US PMI
GBP/USD is nearing 1.2100, returning to bear’s radar, after a one-day absence. Brexit, politics and economic pessimism weigh on the pound in early Europe. Doubts over ‘partygate’ investigation take rounds, Irish deputy PM accuses No10 over NIP. UK/US PMIs eyed.
Gold bears retain control, sustained break below $1,800 awaited Premium
Gold dropped to a one-and-half-month low on Friday and was pressured by a combination of factors. With the prospects for more aggressive Fed rate hikes, USD strength continued weighing on the commodity. Eurozone inflation and US ISM Manufacturing PMI in focus.
Is this a buy signal for Shiba Inu price or month-end volatility?
Shiba Inu price embarked on a massive uptrend after bottoming on June 19. However, the ascent faced issues and headwinds, leading to an eventual retracement. After a brief period of consolidation, SHIB bulls seem ready for another leg-up.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!