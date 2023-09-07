- EUR/USD trades at 1.0707, down 0.19%, as US jobless claims of 216K outperform the expected 229K, fueling a Fed rate hike speculation.
- Eurozone Q2 GDP grows a meager 0.1%, missing market expectations of 0.3%, raising concerns of a potential economic contraction.
- Despite high inflation, traders expect the ECB to maintain rates, though a hawkish statement from Lagarde is anticipated.
The Euro (EUR) caps its fall against the Greenback (USD) but remains trading with losses of 0.19% after data from the Eurozone shows the bloc grew at a marginal pace. Contrarily, the United States (US) labor market remains robust, as demonstrated by data. The EUR/USD is trading at 1.0700 after hitting a daily high of 1.0731.
Euro struggles against a resilient US Dollar as Eurozone GDP disappoints and US jobless claims beat expectations
Data revealed from the US Burea of Labor Statistics (BLS) showed the jobs market remains resilient amidst 525 basis points of tightening by the Fed, as Initial Jobless Claims for the last week printed 216K new fillings for unemployment, well below the 229K foreseen by analysts. This data spurred a repricing of further tightening by the US Federal Reserve, with chances for a 25 bps hike in November ticking up to 43%. Regarding September’s meeting, money market futures have priced in the Fed would stay put.
Consequently, the EUR/USD pair edged lower and hit a low of 1.0688. Since then, the pair has recovered territory and the 1.0700 figure, sponsored by US Treasury bond yields, registering modest losses. At the same time, the Greenback lost some ground, as the US Dollar Index (DXY) fell below the 105.000 mark but clung to gains of 0.11%.
Earlier in the European session, Eurostat revealed the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter (Q2) in the bloc grew by just 0.1%, lower than the 0.3% expected by the markets. Although the EU had missed a recession, recently revealed data showing that business activity is slowing, Industrial Production is dropping, and hawkish stances by European Central Bank (ECB) policysetters could pave the way for an economic contraction in the Eurozone.
Given the backdrop, the EUR/USD pair is set to continue to weaken despite the ECB’s hawkish commentary. Although inflation remains high, downside risks in the EU compared to the United States (US) paint a gloomy scenario for Europe. At the upcoming September meeting, traders expect the ECB to keep rates unchanged, though Lagarde and Co are foreseen to deliver a hawkish statement.
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The pair’s fall below 1.0700 has opened the door for further losses, with sellers eyeing the next intermediate support at 1.0635, the May 31 swing low. Once cleared, there’s no demand area until the EUR/USD drops towards the March 15 daily low at 1.0516. Conversely, buyers can remain hopeful of higher prices if the major prints a daily close above 1.0700. First resistance would be September 7 high at 1.0731, followed by the September 6 high at 1.0748 and 1.0800.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0699
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|1.0727
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0853
|Daily SMA50
|1.0957
|Daily SMA100
|1.0916
|Daily SMA200
|1.0822
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0749
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0703
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0946
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0772
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1065
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0766
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0731
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.072
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0704
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.068
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0657
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.075
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0772
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0796
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.0700 as USD rally loses steam
EUR/USD stabilized near 1.0700 after touching its lowest level in three months below 1.0690. Although the US Dollar erased some of the gains it recorded after upbeat Jobless Claims data, the cautious market mood doesn't allow the pair to stage a convincing rebound.
GBP/USD rebounds modestly, stays below 1.2500
After falling below 1.2450, GBP/USD erased a small portion of its daily losses but lost its recovery momentum before testing 1.2500. The US Dollar lost some strength amid retreating US Treasury bond yields and helped the pair edge higher.
Gold holds steady near $1,920 as US yields edge lower Premium
Following a short-lasting decline in the early American session, Gold price returned to the $1,920 area. After rising toward 4.3% with the initial reaction to the US jobless claims data, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield started to edge lower and helped XAU/USD find a foothold.
Bitcoin options traders are selling bear spreads without fear, eyeing BTC rally to $30,000
Options market data can typically offer insights into price movements of Bitcoin. BTC options allow traders to speculate the price of Bitcoin and use the investment product to leverage or hedge their existing trading positions.
Market impressed by narrowing loss, but macro picture sinks GME
GME jumped above $20 initially in Wednesday’s post-market when its second-quarter results were released to great fanfare. The video game retailer cut its ongoing losses down to smidgin and offered up the possibility of futures profits.