EUR/USD slips into negative territory

For the second consecutive session, the EUR/USD pair faced rejection near 1.0770 region and has now reversed all of its early gain to 7-week tops.

Currently trading around 1.0720-25 region, with mild negative bias, the pair ran through fresh offers during early NA session in wake of a modest greenback rebound, with the key US Dollar Index managing to reverse all of its losses seven week low to sub-100.00 mark.

In absence of any market moving economic releases, the greenback's latest leg of recovery move could be attributed to a fresh wave of up-move in the US treasury bond yields.

However, the near-term market sentiment around the buck remains bearish amid growing skepticism over Trump economic policies and possible jawboning to stem a stronger dollar from Trump administration.

Technical outlook

Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet notes, "From a technical point of view, the pair presents a limited upward momentum, currently extending a few pips above its 20 SMA, the Momentum indicator still flat around its 100 level and the RSI heading modestly higher from their mid-line, but below previous weekly highs. Still, the pair needs to advance beyond 1.0770, recent highs and where the 100 DMA stands, to confirm another leg higher, towards the 1.0800/40 region."

She further writes, "Should the dollar regain its charm, as worldwide stocks are doing, the pair needs to break below 1.0710, to turn short term bearish, with the next intraday supports at 1.0660 and 1.0620."