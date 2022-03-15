EUR/USD slides under 1.1000 as the FOMC meeting looms

  • The common currency gained 0.14% on Tuesday as the Asian session began.
  • A mixed market mood increased the appetite for the safe-haven US dollar.
  • EUR/USD Price Forecast: Failure to reclaim 1.1000 left the euro vulnerable to further losses.

The shared currency extended its weekly advance for two consecutive days but retraced from around 1.1000 as the Federal Reserve is set to embark on the beginning of its hiking cycle for the first time since 2018. The EUR/USD is trading at 1.0961 at the time of writing.

The EUR significantly influenced by Russia-Ukraine tussles

On Tuesday, the common currency began around the day’s lows at 1.0930, jumped near the 1.1020 area but broke downwards under the 1.1000 mark on a market sentiment shift. Elsewhere, Russia-Ukraine discussions, which had been reported as “positive” in the last couple of days, were downtoned by Russian President Vladimir Putin,  saying that Kyiv is not serious about finding a mutually acceptable solution. The headline spurred a risk-off gust of wind, with the EUR/USD moving from 1.0976 to 1.0925.

Data-wise, on Tuesday, the Eurozone docket reported the German ZEW economic sentiment, which plunged from 54.3 to -39.3, showing that financial analysts expect Germany to hit a recession. The Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment also tumbled,  falling from 48.6 to -38.7.

On the  US front, prices paid to US producers (PPI) increased 10% y/y in February, adding to heightened inflationary pressures on the US economy, last seen in the 1980s. Along with the US consumer inflation expanding at an annual rate of 7.9% in February, that data makes a case for the Fed’s first rate hike to the Federal Funds Rate (FFR) in three years.

EUR/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

EUR/USD tested in the last two days, the 1.1000 mark, failing to record a daily close above it, exposing the shared currency to further losses beyond the YTD low at 1.0806. That said, the EUR/USD first support would be the 1.0900 mark. Once cleared, the next support would be the March 7 daily low at 1.0806, followed by 1.0727 April 2020 lows.

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0961
Today Daily Change 0.0021
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 1.094
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1149
Daily SMA50 1.1263
Daily SMA100 1.1319
Daily SMA200 1.1555
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0994
Previous Daily Low 1.0901
Previous Weekly High 1.1121
Previous Weekly Low 1.0806
Previous Monthly High 1.1495
Previous Monthly Low 1.1106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0958
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0936
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0896
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0852
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0803
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0989
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1038
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1082

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

