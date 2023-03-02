EUR/USD slides towards 1.0600 on upbeat yields, Eurozone inflation, ECB’s Lagarde eyed

- EUR/USD extends pullback from one-week high, pares the biggest daily gains in a month.
- Strong US Treasury bond yields join risk-negative headlines to renew US Dollar demand.
- Upbeat German inflation, hawkish ECB rhetoric puts a floor under the Euro price.
- Flash readings of Eurozone HICP and CPI will precede ECB President Lagarde’s speech to entertain EUR/USD traders.
EUR/USD prints mild losses around intraday low of 1.0635 as it pares the biggest daily gain in a month while reversing from the one-week high during early Thursday. In doing so, the major currency pair justifies the broad US Dollar strength ahead of the key Eurozone inflation numbers and a speech from the European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde.
That said, US Dollar Index (DXY) extends the bounce off a one-week low to 104.70 at the latest, up 0.27% intraday, as the hawkish bias of the major central bank officials joins inflation fears to propel the yields.
Also adding strength to the US Dollar could be the upbeat details of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for February. On the contrary, Germany’s Inflation number, per the Consumer Price Index (CPI), stayed unchanged at 8.7% YoY for February versus 8.5% expected. However, the annual Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), the ECB's preferred gauge of inflation, edged higher to 9.3% from 9.2% in January, compared to analysts' estimate of 9%.
On Wednesday, Minneapolis Federal Reserve (Fed) President Neel Kashkari reiterated his previous calls for higher interest rates while citing the fears emanating from the services inflation. On the same line, ECB Governing Council member Madis Muller said, “Rate hikes are having an effect but inflation is still too high.” Further, ECB policymakers Joachim Nagel and Francois Villeroy de Galhau also highlighted the inflation fears to suggest the need for higher rates.
It should be noted that the fading optimism over China’s economic growth recently joined the fears of the Sino-American tussles and exerted additional downside pressure on the EUR/USD prices.
Against this backdrop, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields rose to the highest levels since early November 2022 by piercing the 4.0% mark, around 4.02% at the latest, whereas the two-year counterpart rallied to the highest levels since June 2007 by flashing the 4.92% mark by the press time. The jump in the US Treasury bond yields portrays the market’s fears, which in turn probed bulls on Wall Street and weigh on S&P 500 Futures as of late.
Looking ahead, the first readings of February’s Eurozone Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the ECB’s preferred inflation gauge, namely HICP, will be crucial for the EUR/USD traders to watch for clear directions. Additionally, ECB President Lagarde’s speech also appears crucial for the near-term guide.
Also read: Eurozone Inflation Preview: Eyes on monthly HICP amid heightened hawkish ECB bets
Technical analysis
Failure to provide a daily closing beyond the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), currently around 1.0660, triggers EUR/USD pullback towards the 200-day EMA retest, close to 1.0535 at the latest.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0642
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22%
|Today daily open
|1.0665
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0687
|Daily SMA50
|1.0726
|Daily SMA100
|1.0478
|Daily SMA200
|1.033
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0692
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0565
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0705
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0536
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1033
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0533
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0643
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0614
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.059
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0515
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0464
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0716
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0767
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0842
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.0600 after US data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined below 1.0600 in the early American session on Thursday. After the data from the US showed that Unit Labor Costs increased at a stronger pace than expected in Q4, the US Dollar gathered strength against its rivals.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.1950 amid renewed USD strength
GBP/USD continued to stretch lower and declined below 1.1950 on Thursday. Upbeat employment-related data releases from the US seem to be providing a boost to the US Dollar in the second half of the day and weighing on the pair.
Gold retreats to $1,830 as US yields push higher
Gold price lost its traction and declined toward $1,830 in the early American session on Thursday after having recovered to $1,840 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2% on the day above 4%, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot.
Will Elon Musk’s master plan for sustainable energy kick off a rally in green cryptocurrencies?
Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter recently announced a plan for sustainable energy for everyone on the planet. This could fuel a narrative of sustainability among crypto market participants and fuel a rally.
CRM jumps to highest level in 11 months
Salesforce (CRM) stock blasted off 15.3% in Thursday's premarket to $193 after the equity market swooned for the software giant's raised guidance during its earnings call late Wednesday.