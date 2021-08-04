EUR/USD slides to multi-day lows on softer Eurozone PMIs/Retail Sales data

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/USD witnessed some selling on Wednesday in reaction to softer Eurozone macro releases.
  • A modest USD uptick further contributed to the intraday slide to levels just below mid-1.1800s.
  • Dovish Fed expectations capped any meaningful USD gains and might help limit the downside.

The EUR/USD pair witnessed some selling during the first half of the European session and dropped to fresh weekly lows, around the 1.1840 region in the last hour.

The pair struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday gains, instead met with some fresh supply near the 1.1880 region in reaction to the downward revision of the Eurozone Services PMI readings for July. The data reaffirmed elevated growth conditions, though at a slightly slower pace than estimated previously.

This was followed by the disappointing release of Eurozone Retail Sales, which recorded a growth of 1.5% MoM in June as against 1.7% expected. The momentum dragged the EUR/USD pair away from one-month tops – levels just above the 1.1900 mark touched on July 30 – and was further fueled by a modest US dollar rebound.

Concerns that the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus could derail the global economic recovery continued weighing on investors' sentiment. This was evident from the prevalent cautious mood around the equity markets, which along with a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields benefitted the safe-haven USD.

That said, receding Fed rate hike expectations might hold the USD bulls from placing any aggressive bets and help limit deeper losses for the EUR/USD pair. Investors might also be reluctant ahead of Friday's release of the US monthly jobs report (NFP), warranting some caution before positioning for any further downfall.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the ADP report on private-sector employment and ISM Services PMI. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment and the US bond yields will influence the USD, which might provide some trading impetus to the EUR/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1854
Today Daily Change -0.0010
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 1.1864
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1824
Daily SMA50 1.1953
Daily SMA100 1.1972
Daily SMA200 1.2008
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1893
Previous Daily Low 1.1854
Previous Weekly High 1.1909
Previous Weekly Low 1.1764
Previous Monthly High 1.1909
Previous Monthly Low 1.1752
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1869
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1878
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1847
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1831
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1808
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1887
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.191
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1927

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises towards 1.1900 ahead of top-tier US data

EUR/USD rises towards 1.1900 ahead of top-tier US data

EUR/USD is edging higher toward 1.19, shrugging off virus-related concerns about Chinese growth. The US ADP jobs report, the ISM Services PMI and speeches from Fed officials 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances on dollar weakness, amid BOE positioning

GBP/USD advances on dollar weakness, amid BOE positioning

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.3950, moving higher as the dollar retreats ahead of the ADP jobs report and the ISM Services PMI. Investors are positioning themselves ahead of Thursday's Bank of England decision.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD drops back towards $1810 amid renewed USD buying

XAU/USD drops back towards $1810 amid renewed USD buying

Gold consolidates weekly losses during first positive day in four, picks up bids of late. Market’s indecision amid covid woes, stimulus deadlock and pre-data anxiety weigh on the US dollar.

Gold News

Bitcoin SV suffers 51% attack, BSV price loses critical support level

Bitcoin SV suffers 51% attack, BSV price loses critical support level

Bitcoin SV, a fork of Bitcoin Cash has suffered a 51% attack shortly following a series of attacks last month. Over 12 blocks have been reorganized and three versions of the blockchain have been mined simultaneously. Crypto exchanges could continue to delist the token given the security issues associated with BSV. 

Read more

ISM Services PMI Preview: Business psychology begins to deteriorate

ISM Services PMI Preview: Business psychology begins to deteriorate

Rising COVID counts in many US states have revived the spectre of last year’s devastating lockdowns. Even though hospitalization and fatality rates are far below those of 2020, the potential damage has business operators on edge. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures