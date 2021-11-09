EUR/USD slides to 1.1575 area, fresh daily lows ahead of Lagarde/Powell

- EUR/USD struggled to preserve its modest intraday gains to levels just above the 1.1600 mark.
- A combination of factors helped revive the USD demand, which, in turn, exerted some pressure.
- Investors look forward to the US PPI report and Fed Chair Powell’s remarks for a fresh impetus.
The EUR/USD pair edged lower heading into the North American session and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the 1.1575 region in the last hour.
The pair struggled to find acceptance above the 1.1600 round-figure mark and witnessed a modest intraday pullback from three-day tops touched earlier this Tuesday. The EUR/USD pair has now drifted into the negative territory, snapping two days of the winning streak, and was pressured by the emergence of some buying around the US dollar.
Despite the Fed's dovish outlook, expectations that the US central bank would be forced to adopt a more aggressive policy response to contain stubbornly high inflation acted as a tailwind for the USD. The speculations were further fueled by the overnight hawkish comments by several FOMC officials, signalling that the Fed could raise rates by the end of 2022.
Apart from this, the cautious mood around the equity markets further underpinned the greenback's relative safe-haven status against its European counterpart. That said, a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields held the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and should help limit any deeper losses for the EUR/USD pair, at least for now.
Next on tap is a scheduled speech by the European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and the release of the US Producer Price Index. This, along with Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at an online conference, might provide some impetus to the EUR/USD pair. The key focus, however, will be on Wednesday's release of the latest US consumer inflation figures.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1578
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1.1589
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1602
|Daily SMA50
|1.1675
|Daily SMA100
|1.1744
|Daily SMA200
|1.1889
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1595
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1551
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1616
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1513
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1692
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1524
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1578
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1568
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1561
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1534
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1517
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1606
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1622
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.165
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
