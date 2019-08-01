EUR/USD slides to 1.1025 area, lowest since May 2017 amid notable USD demand

  • The USD extends post-FOMC upsurge to fresh two-year lows and kept exerting pressure. 
  • Technical selling below the 1.1100 mark prompts some follow-through selling on Thursday.
  • Traders now look forward to the US ISM manufacturing PMI for some short-term opportunities.

The EUR/USD pair continued losing ground through the mid-European session on Thursday and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the 1.1030-25 region in the last hour.

The pair remained under some intense bearish pressure for the second consecutive session on Thursday and added to the overnight post-FOMC heavy losses amid a strong follow-through US Dollar upsurge to two-year tops.

The Fed on Wednesday delivered its first interest rate cut in over a decade, as anticipated, but ruled out the possibilities of an extended policy easing cycle and provided an additional boost to the recent USD bullish run.

Apart from broad-based USD strength, the ongoing downfall to the lowest level since May 2017 lacked any obvious catalyst but could be attributed to some follow-through technical selling below the post-ECB swing lows - around the 1.1100 handle.

Moving ahead, Thursday's US economic docket - highlighting the release of ISM manufacturing PMI, will now be looked upon for some short-term trading impetus later during the early North-American session.

The key focus, however, will remain on Friday's closely watched US monthly jobs report - popularly known as NFP, which might now turn out to be the next big trigger that might influence the pair's near-term trajectory.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1035
Today Daily Change -0.0043
Today Daily Change % -0.39
Today daily open 1.1078
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1203
Daily SMA50 1.124
Daily SMA100 1.1239
Daily SMA200 1.1304
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1164
Previous Daily Low 1.106
Previous Weekly High 1.1226
Previous Weekly Low 1.1101
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.11
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1124
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1037
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0997
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0934
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1141
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1204
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1244

 

 

