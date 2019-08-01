EUR/USD slides to 1.1025 area, lowest since May 2017 amid notable USD demand

The USD extends post-FOMC upsurge to fresh two-year lows and kept exerting pressure.

Technical selling below the 1.1100 mark prompts some follow-through selling on Thursday.

Traders now look forward to the US ISM manufacturing PMI for some short-term opportunities.

The EUR/USD pair continued losing ground through the mid-European session on Thursday and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the 1.1030-25 region in the last hour.

The pair remained under some intense bearish pressure for the second consecutive session on Thursday and added to the overnight post-FOMC heavy losses amid a strong follow-through US Dollar upsurge to two-year tops.

The Fed on Wednesday delivered its first interest rate cut in over a decade, as anticipated, but ruled out the possibilities of an extended policy easing cycle and provided an additional boost to the recent USD bullish run.

Apart from broad-based USD strength, the ongoing downfall to the lowest level since May 2017 lacked any obvious catalyst but could be attributed to some follow-through technical selling below the post-ECB swing lows - around the 1.1100 handle.

Moving ahead, Thursday's US economic docket - highlighting the release of ISM manufacturing PMI, will now be looked upon for some short-term trading impetus later during the early North-American session.

The key focus, however, will remain on Friday's closely watched US monthly jobs report - popularly known as NFP, which might now turn out to be the next big trigger that might influence the pair's near-term trajectory.

Technical levels to watch