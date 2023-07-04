EUR/USD slides beneath 1.0900 ahead of Eurozone PPI, Fed Minutes

- EUR/USD holds lower grounds after snapping two-day winning streak.
- Downbeat German data raised doubt about hawkish ECB talks and weighed Euro amid quiet session.
- US Dollar managed to remain steady, mildly bid, on mixed sentiment.
- Eurozone PPI for June, FOMC Minutes will be crucial for immediate directions.
EUR/USD remains pressured near 1.0880 as it braces for further downside amid fears of an upbeat US Dollar and softer Euro prices amid early Wednesday. Adding strength to the Euro pair’s downside performance could be the fears of softer German export data, as well as the mixed sentiment. It’s worth noting that the US Dollar’s failure to justify the previous day’s US holiday allows the Euro pair to remain firmer despite witnessing a lackluster day.
That said, the global markets were mostly inactive amid the US Independence Day holiday. Adding strength to the market’s indecision were mixed concerns about the US-China ties and a light calendar elsewhere. Further, the downbeat German data and comparatively more hawkish Fed signals than from the European Central Bank (ECB) keep the EUR/USD bears hopeful.
It’s worth noting that Germany’s Exports improved to -0.1% MoM in May, from -0.5% expected and 0.7% prior but the Imports came in as 1.7% versus -1.7% prior and 3.1% expected. As a result, Germany’s Seasonally Adjusted Trade Balance dropped to €14.4B from €18.4B versus €17B.
Talking about the risks, anxiety surrounding the US-China ties escalates and weighs on the sentiment as US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is in Beijing. Earlier on Tuesday, US Treasury Department said, per Reuters, “Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had a 'frank and productive' discussion today with China's Ambassador.” The news also mentioned that US Treasury Secretary Yellen raised issues of concern while also conveying the importance of the two countries working together.
It’s worth noting, however, that the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) added to the market’s cautious mood about the Sino-American ties. The WSJ stated, “The Biden administration is preparing to restrict Chinese companies’ access to U.S. cloud-computing services, according to people familiar with the situation, in a move that could further strain relations between the world’s economic superpowers.”
On the same line, China’s President Xi Jinping said in a virtual SCO summit on Tuesday that they “should focus on practical cooperation and accelerate economic recovery. The policymaker also added, “(They) Need to strengthen strategic communication and coordination, respect each other's core interests and concerns.”
It’s worth observing that China announced abrupt controls on exports of some gallium and germanium products, effective from August 1, which in turn has ramped up a trade war with the United States. The same could potentially cause more disruption to global supply chains, reported Reuters. That said, China’s latest retaliation is in reaction to the US curb on AI chips’ shipments to Beijing.
Amid these plays, the US Dollar printed a two-day winning streak before ending Tuesday’s North American session near 103.10 whereas the German Bunds rose while Euro Stoxx and FTSE 100 were both down with mild losses.
Moving on, EUR/USD may witness further downside amid the return of the full markets and the looming risk-off mood. However, major attention will be given to the Eurozone Producer Price Index (PPI) for May and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes.
Technical analysis
Monday’s bearish Doji candlestick and a failure to cross a fortnight-old descending resistance line, around 1.0910 by the press time, keep EUR/USD vulnerable to decline further. However, the 50-DMA and 100-DMA, respectively near 1.0865 and 1.0820, appear tough nuts to crack for the Euro bears.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.088
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29%
|Today daily open
|1.0912
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0867
|Daily SMA50
|1.0869
|Daily SMA100
|1.0821
|Daily SMA200
|1.0597
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0934
|Previous Daily Low
|1.087
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0977
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0835
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1012
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0662
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.091
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0895
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0876
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0842
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0813
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.094
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0969
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1004
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
