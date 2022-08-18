- EUR/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low, snaps two-day rebound.
- ECB’s Schnabel, Kazaks signal economic woes in the bloc but back the central bank’s current monetary policy.
- Fed Minutes raised economic concerns and signaled the policymakers’ readiness to go slow on rate hikes before long.
- Final versus Eurozone inflation, second-tier US data can entertain traders.
EUR/USD bears attack the short-term support line as policymakers from the European Central Bank (ECB) follow their US counterpart to highlight recession woes. Also exerting downside pressure on the major currency pair could be the risk-averse catalysts from China, That said, the quote drops to 1.0160 while snapping a two-day uptrend during Thursday’s initial European morning.
ECB executive board member Isabel Schnabel said on Thursday, "Recession on its own would not be enough to control inflation." The policymaker also backed the regional central bank’s current policies. Following that, ECB Governing Council member Martins Kazaks said in an interview with Latvia’s TV3 on Thursday, “the ECB will continue to hike interest rates to tame inflation,” per Bloomberg.
On the other hand, the Minutes of the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) showed, per Reuters, that officials were ready to slow the pace of interest rate hikes in tandem with signals of a slowdown in inflation. The news also added, “In their July meeting minutes released on Wednesday, Fed officials said the pace of future rate hikes would depend on incoming economic data, as well as assessments of how the economy was adapting to the higher rates already approved.”
After the Fed Minutes’ release, the US 10-year Treasury yields retreated from the weekly top surrounding 2.90%, down two basis points (bp) to 2.89% by the press time. That said, Wall Street registered losses and weighed down the stocks in Asia-Pacific, as well as the stock futures of late.
Elsewhere, concerns surrounding China, as well as the chatters that the dragon nation braces for more stimulus, seem to underpin the US dollar’s demand. Goldman Sachs and Nomura both cut Beijing’s growth forecasts after witnessing the latest jump in the covid numbers. Also negatively impacting the Chinese economy are the doubts over the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) capacity to tame recession woes, as conveyed by Reuters. Additionally, comments from the US Trade Representative’s office stating, “Early this autumn, the US and Taiwan will begin formal negotiations on a trade initiative,” seem to renew the fears of the US-China tussle and also roil the mood.
Looking forward, the final readings of the Eurozone inflation gauge for July, namely the HICP, likely to confirm the 8.9%, could offer immediate directions. Following that, weekly prints of the US Initial Jobless Claims and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey for August should entertain EUR/USD traders.
Technical analysis
An impending bear cross on the MACD, as well as the 21-DMA surrounding 1.0210 questions the major currency pair’s immediate upside. Alternatively, pullback moves need to break the support line from July 27, close to 1.0165 at the latest, to convince the EUR/USD bears.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0167
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13%
|Today daily open
|1.018
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0211
|Daily SMA50
|1.0297
|Daily SMA100
|1.0498
|Daily SMA200
|1.0875
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0203
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0146
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0369
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0159
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0486
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0181
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0167
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.015
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0119
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0092
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0207
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0234
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0265
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 1.0150 amid risk-aversion, ahead of US data
EUR/USD turns south after rejection at 1.0200 as risk-off flows dominate. US dollar finds demand, despite weaker yields and cautious Fed minutes. The euro looks vulnerable amid the deepening EU energy crisis and growth risks.
GBP/USD: Bears tighten grip on the way to 1.2000
GBP/USD is holding lower ground while eyeing 1.2000, as the US dollar benefits from a sour risk sentiment amid growing recessionary fears worldwide. The UK households feel the pinch of a 40-year high inflation rate. Focus shifts to the US data.
Gold: China, recession concerns probe XAU/USD rebound above $1,751 Premium
Gold price portrays corrective pullback amid sluggish Asian session. Fears of economic slowdown in China, firmer yields exert downside pressure on XAU/USD. Fed Minutes failed to impress DXY bulls amid mixed US data.
XRP price personifies lack of momentum and disinterest as SEC v. Ripple drags on
XRP price has been trying to breach the $0.381 hurdle for roughly 55 days. A move out of the consolidation between $0.381 and $0.359 will lead to a directional bias. Investors can look to flip long if Ripple retests the $0.340 support level.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!