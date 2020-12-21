EUR/USD slides back from 1.2250 as DXY bounces at 90.00

- EUR/USD has slipped back towards 1.2230 from daily session highs around 1.2250 in recent trade as DXY bounced as 90.00.
- No catalysts have triggered the move; euro traders remain focused on pandemic and Brexit updates.
Compared to Monday’s Asia Pacific and European morning sessions, recent price action has been comparatively tame. Having swung as low as 1.2128 on Monday on a mixture of risk-off/USD strength, EUR/USD has spent most of the day recovering back towards last Friday’s closing levels around 1.2250, but in recent trade dropped back about 20 pips over the past hour or so from around 1.2250 to towards 1.2230.
No specific fundamental catalysts have triggered the move, which is seemingly in sync with some USD bulls coming in to keep the Dollar Index (DXY) supported above the psychological 90.00 level. As the 22:00GMT Monday FX close approaches, EUR/USD trades with losses of about 0.2% or 20 pips on the day.
EUR traders focused on major market themes…
Eurozone domestic fundamentals have been at the back of every euro trader’s mind on Monday; preliminary December Eurozone Consumer Confidence numbers were released at 15:00GMT and made for somewhat optimistic reading, with the index rising to -13.9 from -17.6 in November versus expectations for a much more measured rise to -16.8. That means consumer confidence is back at levels last seen in September, prior to the Covid-19 “second wave” that forced much of the continent back into lockdown in October and November. This improvement comes despite recent economic restriction being imposed in Germany and other key Eurozone economies to tackle the spread of Covid-19.
But data doesn’t particularly matter to the market right now (and hasn’t for some time); what does it matter if there was a slight improvement in Eurozone consumer confidence in December if the continent is about to walloped by a new strain of Covid-19, seemingly originating in the UK, that spread much faster and thus has the potential to wreak much more economic and health damage. Cases of this new variant are already being picked up in Italy, Denmark and the Netherlands, so it may be too late to stop an outbreak on the mainland. Indeed, this theme was the main focus of Asia Pacific and European morning trade, hence the risk off/USD strength moves seen at the time.
However, focus turned to US factors (as expected) during US hours, however, where the news has been much more positive; 1) Congress is on the cusp of ratifying a $900B stimulus package that includes $600 in direct payments to all adult American citizens and US President Donald Trump could sign off on the package tonight. 2) Banks stocks soured after the Fed unexpectedly greenlit a resumption of share buybacks in Q1. 3) UK PM Boris Johnson is reportedly pushing for an 11th-hour deal with the EU with a new offer on fisheries.
Thus, EUR/USD traders, much more focused on the above macro themes, were back on the bid for much of the last few hours. Amid a lack of any further important Eurozone data releases this week and with US stimulus practically a done deal at this point, euro traders will spend the rest of the week focused on Brexit and pandemic updates. It is worth remembering that conditions are thin with many European and American market participants now on Christmas holidays. Rollercoaster price action is likely to continue.
EUR/USd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.223
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1.2246
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2073
|Daily SMA50
|1.1902
|Daily SMA100
|1.1852
|Daily SMA200
|1.148
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2272
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2226
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2273
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2116
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2003
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1603
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2243
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2255
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2224
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2201
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2177
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2271
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2295
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2318
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD aims to recover above the 0.7600 level
Risk-aversion gave up throughout the day, with the dollar giving up during US trading hours. AUD/USD flirts with 0.7600 ahead of November preliminary Retail Sales.
GBP/USD swings in a 320-pip range amid Brexit, covid
GBP/USD plummeted to 1.3187 but recovered up to 1.3500 as headlines keep coming from the UK. A last-ditch effort on fisheries underway.
XAU/USD faces downside pressure as recovery finds resistance at $1885
Gold prices made sharp fluctuations on Monday to end hovering around $1880, at the same level it closed on Friday. The recovery from the slide to $1855 found resistance at $1885.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC dives to critical support barrier as bears target $20,000 before higher high
IntoTheBlock's IOMAP shows that there is a big cluster of addresses that purchased BTC around that price. If it gives way on a sustainable basis, the sell-off will be extended to another support created by a psychological $20,000 with nearly 200,000 having purchased over 90,000 BTC around that area.
US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Bulls battle seven-week-old resistance line
The dollar index (DXY) extends Friday’s run-up amid US Senate passes one-day stopgap funding with nearly final covid stimulus. 10-day SMA adds strength to the immediate upside hurdle. Bears can re-enter on the downside break below 90.00.